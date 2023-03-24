Bridgewater College officials on Thursday announced a new minor in certified financial planning.
According to the college, the minor will allow students to complete the certified financial planning exam and enter one of the fastest-growing business careers in the country upon their graduation.
Bridgewater College’s department of economics and business administration will begin offering the minor this fall. It is available to all students who meet prerequisite requirements, regardless of major.
“This minor was created with students across the liberal arts and sciences in mind to help them build the necessary financial planning skills and, most importantly, apply them and meet the educational requirements to take and pass the Certified Financial Planning exam,” said Holly Caldwell-Taylor, department chair and economics and business administration professor, in a statement. “This minor provides an amazing opportunity for any student at Bridgewater, regardless of major, who has an interest in financial planning to learn the fundamentals.”
The minor includes 21 credit hours of coursework in areas including tax planning, estate planning, insurance and risk management, and is taught over eight weeks of online courses.
