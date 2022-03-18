College can be a hard adjustment for any 18 year old finding themselves living away from home for the first time, making new friends and with the freedom to make many of their own choices.
But it can be even more challenging for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
According to an article published in the Journal of College Student Development, only about 35% of individuals with ASD enroll in higher education within six years of leaving high school. The College Autism Network reported that as of May 2020, only 20 programs for students with autism spectrum disorder were offered at the 1,166 colleges and universities in the 12 states in the Southeast region, including Virginia.
Bridgewater College has seen itself as a good fit for students wanting to create connections and have support in a small campus community, said Regina Wine-Nash, assistant director of academic support and disability services. "Being a college students can be hard, and students with autism spectrum disorder may have additional challenges," she said.
In the last couple of weeks, BC launched the Bridgewater Academic and Social Experience (BASE) program, a student-centered program offered to Bridgewater students with ASD or who feel that they may benefit from the additional support.
Wine-Nash, a 2012 graduate of Bridgewater College, started her position at the school in July. The idea behind the BASE program had been discussed for months and the application for student participants recently launched.
The program is open to any students of BC with ASD or other needs that could benefit from the program. Those students are matched with a peer mentor on campus who have been selected specifically for the program, Wine-Nash said.
The BASE program takes a holistic approach to being a college student and offers students support that goes beyond just academics, Wine-Nash said. Mentors offer life-skill training, social support, problem solving skills training, as well as parent support.
"Students then apply the skills and the self-advocacy needed to navigate all aspects of college life," Wine-Nash said.
While the short-term goals of the program are to equip students with ASD with the skills they need to thrive in college, the long-term goal is to do the same for the work force and their personal lives once they graduate.
"There is a big disconnect between individuals with ASD and gaining employment, even with a degree," Wine-Nash said.
“Bridgewater has always been a fantastic choice for students who want to have the extra support and encouragement a strong, small college community can provide," said Jeffrey Pierson, dean of graduate and special programs, in a press release. "The introduction of the BASE program is one more way the college has demonstrated its deep commitment to the success of all students."
Wine-Nash said she isn't sure how many students she expects to participate in the first year, but the program is designed to offer social engagements for students as well as one-on-one meetings with their mentors.
In their weekly meetings, mentors will offer life-skills support and problem-solving guidance, as well as connect students with campus resources.
“This type of helping relationship between student mentors and BASE program participants is exemplary of our BC community,” said Alan Eby, professor of psychology and master of psychology-mental health professions program director, in a press release.
Cost for the in-depth support program is $1,000 per semester.
For more information on the BASE program, go to bridgewater.edu/BASE, call Bridgewater’s Office of Academic Support and Disability Services at (540) 828-5660 or email disabilityservices@bridgewater.edu.
