While 2020 has brought many cancellations and disappointments, Bridgewater College has something to celebrate.
Starting in fall 2021, thanks to a generous gift from a longtime supporter of the college, an old tradition will be new again at Bridgewater College: The Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band will return to campus, the school announced in a press release.
The marching band has roots in a strong and enthusiastic pep band that started in the early 1990s, according to BC.
Judy Nolen Henneberger, Bridgewater College Class of 1964, along with her late husband, Ed, Class of 1963, have supported the college in numerous ways throughout the years, including two gifts that funded upgrades to the Concert Hall at the Carter Center for Worship and Music, and helped transform music education classrooms on campus into interactive learning spaces. Henneberger’s most recent gift, in honor and in memory of her husband, provided funding for the startup costs of the marching band.
“Giving to Bridgewater College has been a natural thing for me and my husband because of our great appreciation for what the college has done for us and for what it continues to do for others,” Henneberger said. “Being able to help current and future students on their paths to success has brought us such joy.”
The marching band, expected to number 110 students in a few years — double the number of the current pep band — will serve as both a tool for recruiting and retaining students. In addition, participating students from all majors will be invited to audition for scholarships.
The marching band, which will include brass and woodwinds, color guard, front ensemble and full drumline, will perform at home football games as well as away games, join in homecoming week events and participate in local festivals, parades and exhibitions.
In the spring, band members will have the opportunity to be part of the basketball pep band. A marching band also offers students valuable leadership skills with the chance to take active roles as a section leader or drum major, according to the college.
