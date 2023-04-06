BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College recognized some of its own Tuesday as the institution celebrated its Founder’s Day.
College officials presented awards to three faculty members for their excellence in teaching and scholarship, two staff members for dedicated service and one student for academic achievement.
Professor Jennifer Babcock earned the Martha B. Thornton Faculty Recognition Award. According to the college, the award recognizes faculty who “provide caring concern for students well beyond the role as teacher.”
Babcock has taught communication studies at Bridgewater College since 2010. She has been the director of endowed lectures since 2019, bringing speakers including Monica Lewinsky, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and the Rev. Dr. William Barber II to Bridgewater, according to the college.
Donna Hoskins, professor and chair of Bridgewater College’s department of health and human sciences, earned the Ben and Janice Wade Outstanding Teaching Award. The recognition is given to a professor who “has demonstrated outstanding classroom teaching performance,” a priority of Ben Wade during his tenure — from 1979 to 1985 — as Bridgewater’s executive assistant to the president, provost and professor of religion.
Hoskins joined the Bridgewater College faculty in 2012, according to the college. Her research focuses on the effects of parenting on child outcomes. In 2015, she earned the Virginia Outstanding Family and Consumer Sciences Professional Award.
Stephen Baron earned the Faculty Scholarship Award, which recognizes a faculty member for their “established record of scholarly achievement,” according to the college. Baron, Harry G.M. “Doc” Jopson professor of biology, has been at Bridgewater College since 1995.
Baron teaches courses on microbiology, introductory biology for majors and non-majors, human genetics and molecular biology, and he has a strong research focus in the field of biodegradable plastics, according to the college. Over the years, he has worked with more than 100 students on studies. He is the 2012 recipient of the college’s Martha B. Thornton Faculty Recognition Award, and the 2019 winner of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges’ H. Hiter Harris Jr. Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award.
College helpdesk supervisor Shay Kelley earned the Daniel Christian Flory Award, which recognizes “the staff member(s) who made the most outstanding contribution to fulfilling the mission of Bridgewater College,” according to the college. She has worked in the college’s Information Technology Center since 2005.
As helpdesk supervisor, Kelley oversees the help desk and IT student workers, new employee training, handling phone calls to the college main line, logistics for IT events and orientations, college officials said. She taught fitness classes from 2010 to 2020 and operates an employee fitness class participant email list regularly.
She’s worked as tailgating staff since 2018. She is also active at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, where she is a lifelong member and a deacon, and volunteers regularly with the Sangerville Ruritan Club.
The Rev. Dr. Robbie Miller received the James O. and Sylvia Kline Bowman Peace and Justice Award, given to an individual in recognition of significant on- or off-campus service that best embodies the mission “to promote the building of peace in communities ranging from the local to the global,” according to the college.
Miller has served as the college’s chaplain since 1990. He has organized worship gatherings and opportunities for study and service and has helped found and advise several spiritual life clubs and organizations at the college. He has taught courses in religion, including a “Lands of the Bible” travel course to the Near East, and helped lead the college chapter of Habitat for Humanity’s alternative spring break trip for 25 years. In 2021, the Shenandoah District Pastors for Peace recognized Miller with the Living Peace Award.
And receiving the college’s Founder’s Award is Hannah McPherson, a senior applied physics major from Callaway. The founder’s award, according to the college, recognizes a college senior “who best demonstrates the values of the College’s Founder, D.C. Flory — both in and out of the classroom.”
McPherson is involved in many organizations on campus: she is president of both the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club and Comitatus, a group focused on the study and practices of Western martial arts. She is vice president of the Student Support Foundation and is a member of the Flory Honors program. She’s a member of Sigma Pi Sigma, a national physics honor society and Philomathes honor society, a group that encourages scholarship and recognizes Bridgewater students, faculty and alumni “who have achieved unusual distinction in the pursuit of knowledge,” according to the college. She performs in the college’s Jazz Ensemble and was the 2022 recipient for the engineering department’s Daile V. Ulrich Award. Upon graduation, she plans to teach secondary mathematics.
