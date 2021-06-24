Following an extensive national search, Bridgewater College has selected Stephen Bright for vice president for finance and treasurer, according to a press release. As member of the college’s executive leadership team, Bright will oversee finance and budget, physical plant, human resources and auxiliary contracts, the press release says.
Bright has more than 30 years of experience as a financial manager, with the last 20 in higher education. Bright is currently vice president for business and finance at University of Lynchburg, the press release says. During his 14 years at Lynchburg, he oversaw fiscal operations, human resources, physical plant, auxiliary operations and information technology for the university, the press release says. Prior to his time at the University of Lynchburg, Bright was vice president for finance and administration at Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia, the press release says.
“In Steve we have found an experienced budget and finance professional who I’m confident will build on the College’s strong fiscal foundation to ensure our success into the future,” David Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, said in a press release. “I look forward to working with Steve as we continue to expand our educational and programmatic offerings to best serve future generations of students.”
Prior to his work in higher education, Bright worked in finance and operations for a variety of nonprofit organizations, the press release says. He earned his master of public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University in New York and a bachelor of arts, Phi Beta Kappa, from Ohio Wesleyan University, the press release says.
— Staff Report
