The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t create many useful tools or resources, with the exception that everyone is better at Zoom meetings than they were before.
But the past few years were also an opportunity for Bridgewater College to examine what it is doing, what it is doing well and what can be improved upon, said Paul Spickle, dean of the School of Natural Sciences and professor of physics.
Bridgewater College has offered a physics major since the 1960s and created an applied physics program about 20 years ago.
Over the past few years Bridgewater College has learned that students with career aspirations in engineering are not moving as easily into that field of work upon graduation with their applied physics degree as the college would hope, Spickler said.
“We talked with a group of alumni who graduated from our department,” Spickler said. “They had really good suggestions about what kinds of career readiness we should be offering.”
As a result, Bridgewater College has announced that starting in fall of 2023, the applied physics major will be phased out and an engineering major will be offered.
According to a press release, over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top four career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College. According to a press release, in response to student interest, the college reworked its applied physics major curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering, which will allow students to graduate with career-ready skills necessary for the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering and automotive design.
Bridgewater is awaiting accreditation approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges likely to occur in summer 2023, Spickler said.
Spickler said that because Bridgewater is not beginning from scratch with this new major but will have the applied physics major as a blueprint, it is ready to accept the first cohort of students this coming fall. Spickler could not say how many students it is hoping to accept into the engineering major but that it would likely be between 12 and 20.
Students will begin their courses in engineering right out of the gate as freshmen.
“We want students to immediately begin thinking like an engineer,” Spickler said. Alternatively, if students decide that engineering isn’t for them, they will be made aware of it early.
According to a press release, optional concentrations in mechanical engineering and mechatronics allow for further study of topics of interest, within the engineering major.
According to a press release, the mechanical engineering concentration provides a strong mathematical and experimental foundation for students interested in mechanical design and industrial applications.
According to a press release, the mechatronics concentration offers a blend of computer science, control and sensor systems and mechanical skills to prepare students for careers in electronics, automation and robotics.
According to a press release, as one of a handful of small liberal arts colleges in Virginia that offers a degree in engineering, Bridgewater College allows students interested in this popular field of study to pursue their academic goals in a creative, globally minded environment focused on developing the whole person.
According to a press release, engineering students will benefit from the knowledge and skills gained from Bridgewater’s liberal arts curriculum, which includes critical thinking, working collaboratively with others to achieve shared goals and professional communication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.