BRIGDEWATER — Nearly 300 people braved the 20-degree weather Monday to honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., continuing his legacy by “moving forward” and sharing his wisdom.
Bridgewater College and the town of Bridgewater came together for the second year to participate in a march from Oakdale Park to Bridgewater College, nearly doubling attendance from last year.
“Our reoccurring theme for our Martin Luther King Day Celebration is ‘Celebrating the Dream, Continuing the Journey.’ We are holding this celebration to honor the life, legacy and vision of Dr. King,” said DeAndrea Powell, chair of Bridgewater College’s MLK Day Celebration and assistant director of Diversity Education and Advocacy.
Powell said it is important for the college and community to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day because “it is representation that we as a community are in solidarity with the continued fight and efforts toward the rights and justice of all people and creating a more inclusive society.”
Community members were greeted with remarks by Town Manager Jay Litten, who called King a great speaker, great political leader and great religious leader.
Litten said the town’s seal, which states “Inter Se Succurrimus,” meaning enriching each other, is a saying that speaks to not only the town’s mission, but King’s mission as well.
“We see a little town where people are standing shoulder to shoulder, where they care for their neighbors,” Litten said. “People understand that the only way to empower a community is to empower everyone in it.”
Adrianna Hayes, president of the Black Student Association, told attendees that they were the choir of voices still not heard and will demonstrate peace and prosperity.
“We still have to fight for this American dream. We still have a fight left,” she said. “This dream is still alive.”
The last person to speak was Bridgewater College President David Bushman, who called for the celebration of the diversity around them.
“It is impossible on a day like this to have any words to speak with more courage as Martin Luther King Jr.,” Bushman said. “I think the words in our mission statement speak for that.”
After the speakers concluded their message, community members marched from Oakdale Park to Bridgewater College, where a reception was being held.
Later in the evening, New Yorker columnist Jelani Cobb gave a lecture on “The Half-Life of Freedom: Race and Justice in America Today.”
Jennifer Babcock, director of Bridgewater College’s Endowed Lectures program, said Cobb was the perfect choice to help put current issues of race and justice into context.
“I saw Jelani Cobb in the Ava DuVernay documentary ‘13th’ about the connections between the Constitution’s 13th Amendment and the current state of the U.S. criminal justice system,” Babcock said. “He regularly writes and speaks about issues of race and identity in our country, and he’s an award-winning journalist.”
