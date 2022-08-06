Bridgewater College has launched a program designed to make the university’s academic programming more accessible to international students.
College officials announced Wednesday that it entered a partnership with Shorelight Education to broaden global access to the college’s undergraduate and graduate programs for international students. Shorelight is a company that aims to provide educational services to international students.
The new program will also give interested international students the ability to enhance and fast-track their educational preparation, college officials said.
Shorelight will work with BC to create the program, college officials said, which will combine intensive English language instruction courses, programs and support for students to adjust to college life.
“We are excited for this forward-looking partnership and look forward to providing outstanding academic experiences to students from around the world,” Michael Post, Bridgewater College’s vice president for enrollment management, said in a statement. “Bridgewater’s goal in the coming years is to further increase the number of international students on campus and expand on our support for their success.”
According to the college, Shorelight’s programs will support the recruitment, retention and success of international students at BC, and also elevate the college’s global presence.
College officials also said the partnership supports BC’s mission to prepare students for life in a hyper-connected world through a collaborative spirit, reason and resilience of mind in service to a diverse and global community.
The student-centered support at BC will continue through orientation sessions specifically for international students, academic advising and guidance on immigration and visa status, the college said.
The college’s first program cohort will begin in fall 2023.
