BRIDGEWATER — Dillina Stickley's colleagues on the Bridgewater Town Council beamed with pride when town staff played a slideshow of her memories as an elected official at the end of Tuesday's council meeting.
"Thank you so much for doing that," Stickley, a 16-year member of the Town Council, said. "That's a total surprise. I will say, what an honor and a pleasure."
Stickley did not seek re-election to the council.
Town staff also presented Stickley with a lamp with her name and the town seal engraved on it.
Mayor Ted Flory said he will miss Stickley, an attorney at Hoover Penrod, on the dais.
"You've been a valued colleague for all of us, and we appreciate the spirit of helpfulness and friendliness. You've served our town pretty faithfully and well over those years," Flory said.
Oakdale Pond Bid Approved
In other business, Town Council approved a $699,064 bid from Commonwealth Excavating, of Verona, to build a pond at Oakdale Park.
Town Manager Jay Litten said town staff advertised the project last month, and that Commonwealth Excavating's bid was the lowest of six.
"We believe we will be able to build this in a way that will be a big asset to Oakdale Park," he said.
Litten said the town is subject to requirements set forth from the Department of Environmental Quality, and town staff created a plan to earn the number of credits necessary to meet those goals. It initially consisted of purchasing about $1.5 million in credits and being able to build a wet pond at Oakdale Park for just under $500,000; but the town has since redesigned the pond to maximize the amount of nutrient credits earned through its construction, he said.
"This means we no longer need to purchase $1.5 million in credits," Litten wrote in a staff report to Town Council.
Flory said: "It seems to me this will be a real win-win for our citizens."
Police Career Progression
Also at the meeting, Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read presented a career progression program he instituted, in an effort to strengthen the department and better serve the community.
Read told Town Council that the program allows officers to work toward the titles of "Senior Police Officer" and then "Master Police Officer," and sergeants can work toward designations of "Senior Sergeant" and "Master Sergeant." He said because Bridgewater is a small agency, individuals stay as a police officer until a sergeant may retire, for example.
Some things officers work toward include a physical fitness test, and several specialty courses including accident reconstruction and crime prevention through environmental design. Officers also need two years of service with BPD before they can move to the next step, Read said.
The program aims to enhance the level of law enforcement service to the public, increase the technical expertise and overall effectiveness of personnel, provide a continued professional development for officers and to promote a philosophy of community building, according to town documents.
"So this is a great program," Read said. "Kind of a caveat to it as well, is that it helps with police retention."
Members of the Town Council said they were impressed with the program.
"I think that holds the potential to incentivize our officers in a good way," Flory said.
