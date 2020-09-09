When trying to find a way to remember Roscoe Burgess, Town Manager Jay Litten couldn’t help but strike out on trying to find something that matched not only Burgess’ personality, but his impact on Bridgewater as well.
Burgess, 83, died in May 2013 after being re-elected to serve his sixth consecutive four-year term on Bridgewater Town Council in November.
Burgess was the first African American to serve on council. He was also one of the first Black players in the Rockingham County Baseball League, catching for Briery Branch and Harrisonburg. In 2013, he was inducted to the RCBL Hall of Fame.
Litten told council members during a meeting Tuesday that Burgess’ sons asked him a year ago if the town would agree to dedicate something in memory of their father.
“I thought it was a good idea, but we had some difficultly finding just the right thing,” Litten said.
And then it hit him — Riverwalk.
Bridgewater is constructing a walking path to run parallel to the North River and connect with Bridgewater Park, Seven Bridges Park and Edgebriar Park. Given how the walking path would connect various parts of the town, Litten found it fitting to dedicate Riverwalk to Burgess.
“The idea is to dedicate Riverwalk to Roscoe on the basis that Riverwalk establishes a new connection to Bridgewater,” Litten said. “He was always connecting people, forming bridges. It seemed like a perfect opportunity.”
With council’s unanimous approval, the entire walking path will be named the Roscoe Burgess Riverwalk and a dedication plaque will be placed. When visitors walk the path, the plaque will remind people to “be mindful of the path’s namesake” and what Burgess meant to the town.
The plaque reads, “But his legend was built on something simpler and yet more grand. Roscoe was a kind, gentle human being. An African-American who was raised in the segregated South, his life was dedicated to bridging those contrived barriers which divide humanity. He built bridges by connecting with people individually, person-to-person and heart-to-heart, reaching nearly everyone in town.”
Council member Dillina Stickley said after voting to approve the dedication that, “Whenever I read this, it brought a lump to my throat. It really fits him.”
Council members also approved extending the continuity of government ordinance to Dec. 15 to allow council meetings, planning commission meetings and any other meetings to be held electronically without the physical presence of a quorum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bridgewater Town Council has been meeting electronically since April. Litten said meetings scheduled in person could be held off until 2021.
