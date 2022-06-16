BRIDGEWATER —Town Council has endorsed a petition against a property residents say is a public nuisance.
Addressing Town Council on Tuesday, resident Bob Tennyson said drafting the petition was the last hope for neighbors of the property, located in Bridgewater’s Sanston Sites neighborhood.
According to the draft complaint, the property poses health and safety risks, and has accumulated “unwholesome, unsanitary and unhealthy substances,” including trash, waste materials, parts of motor vehicles, lead acid batteries, wheels, tires, rusty metal, plumbing fixtures and other debris.
“Grass, weeds, wild trees, and other foreign growth on the Property serve as a haven for snakes, skunks, ground hogs and other vermin,” the draft petition says. “Animals from the property damage vegetable gardens, flower beds, and other plantings on the neighboring properties and pose a health hazard and safety risk to pets and children.”
Tennyson said he would file the petition in Rockingham County Circuit Court for a special grand jury to investigate the complaint.
“This is our last and best hope to protect our health, our property and just our enjoyment of life in the town of Bridgewater and in the Sanston subdivision,” Tennyson said.
Town Council’s endorsement of the petition has no legal effect, but does show a statement of support, said Town Manager Jay Litten. Mayor Ted Flory and council members Fontaine Canada, Travis Bowman, Bill Miracle, Steven Schofield and Jim Tongue voted to endorse the petition, with Dillina Stickley dissenting.
“I don’t know that that’s particularly in our bailiwick, and I don’t think it serves any particular kind of purpose to do so,” Stickley said.
According to town documents, the property, located in the 100 block of South Sandstone Lane, is in violation of town code due to the accumulation of “odious materials,” such as junk and other materials that “individually or collectively, might endanger the health or safety of residents of the Town.”
Officials have sent correspondence to the property owner five times about his property not being compliant with town code, the earliest of which dates back to 2020.
Reached Wednesday, the property owner said he was unaware of the petition. He said he recently had a stroke, and expressed displeasure with how Bridgewater officials and his neighbors did not support him.
“Nobody has even offered to help me,” Thomas Harrison Tyler said.
When five or more residents file a complaint with the circuit court about a public or common nuisance, Virginia law mandates a special grand jury to investigate the matter. If the grand jury rules the property a public nuisance, a trial will be scheduled.
Bridgewater Town Attorney Jason Botkins said there would be no legal repercussions if council endorsed the petition.
Officials recalled that, in 2011, Town Council also endorsed a petition from Holly Hill residents, who filed a complaint in circuit court regarding the former Miller house. There, neighbors said the West Bank Street parcel was a bastion for all manner of wildlife, including skunks, deer and rats. The home was vacant for years.
Later, the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office came to an agreement to resolve the matter with the property owner before the case went to trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.