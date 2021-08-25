With 13 parks and miles of walkable trails, offering recreational opportunities for residents is something Bridgewater doesn’t fall short on, and another leisure activity could be coming to town.
It’s been labeled the “Island Explorer” by town staff, and coincides with the town’s Roscoe Burgess Riverwalk project — a walking path that runs parallel to the North River and connects Bridgeview Park, Seven Bridges Park and Edgebriar Park.
Phase 1 of the Riverwalk project has been completed and work for phase 2, which will allow visitors to walk from West Bank Street to Edgebriar Park, is underway.
Assistant Town Manager Alex Wilmer said that while town staff members were looking at future phases of the Riverwalk project, the idea of crossing the North River came to mind.
“Since there’s a couple of small islands in the river, we’d connect to the island and back over the river, hence the name Island Explorer,” he said.
In a staff report from Bridgewater Town Council’s August meeting, the project will allow visitors to enter Sandy Bottom Park by walking over four bridges across the North River and two islands. In order to make the project possible, however, the town needs three sets of property rights.
According to the staff report, Town Manager Jay Litten said all three property owners responded favorably to the project. Two property owners agreed to grant a small easement, while one property owner was willing to sell the property to the town.
Town Council was expected to take action on purchasing the property during the meeting, but Wilmer said the owner withdrew the offer.
Wilmer said town staff is speaking with other property owners about potential easements for the Island Explorer project, making the project still a viable option.
“We are talking with an engineer to study possible designs, routes and engineering challenges we’ll need to address,” he said. “Also, we need to get a handle on what kind of costs we’d be looking at to get the project built.”
Wilmer said depending on the cost, the project could be constructed in phases, similar to the Riverwalk project.
Litten said in the staff report the preliminary cost for the entire length of the Island Explorer project is more than $5 million, adding that “it is probably best to think of Island Explorer in the same way we think of the Entire Burgess Riverwalk: a massive undertaking to be completed opportunistically.”
“We may well be able to build a portion of it as an [American Rescue Plan Act] project, but we will need to follow on with other funding sources for later portions,” he said.
Grant opportunities will be explored, Wilmer said.
“We’re always looking at new opportunities to build walking paths and trails, and we think walking across the river will be an added attraction,” he said.
