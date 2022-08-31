As officials open a survey to examine the feasibility of a larger grocery store in Bridgewater, the owner of the town’s existing supermarket believes they should also consider the widespread impact that a larger store may have.
In July, Bridgewater Town Council accepted a proposal from Hafezi Capital, of McLean, to determine if a larger grocery store is a good fit for the community. The project is funded through a federal grant the town received in September 2021.
As part of the study, Hafezi Capital will explore demand, economic feasibility, best locations and opinions of residents, according to town documents.
The survey, available on Bridgewater’s website, is open until Sept. 30.
‘Unintended Consequences’
Bridgewater Foods Supermarket owner Lee Armbruster addressed Town Council earlier in August, and said a feasibility study should not be limited to the single question of whether Bridgewater can support a second grocery store.
A second supermarket and associated development of a new business center would have unintended impacts on the town’s current business district and businesses, he said.
“Some planning opportunities, while appearing positive on the surface, often have unintended consequences for which there is no ready solution,” Armbruster wrote in comments to Town Council. “The unintended consequences can impact the character and economic health of a town/city in such a negative manner that reversal becomes very difficult and problematic. A 360/degree impact study upon the entire community is required.”
Armbruster said Bridgewater’s population could not support two grocery stores. Bridgewater’s population in the 2020 census was 6,596. Armbruster gave an example of three gas stations, and said if the population requirements could only support two gas stations, and the other one would be closed.
“You can’t beat the law of demographics,” he said Tuesday.
A larger supermarket would negatively impact Main Street in Bridgewater because existing businesses would lose revenue, Armbruster said. A second supermarket would likely have gas pumps, in-store dining, banking and a coffee shop, a pharmacy and would offer expanded general merchandise such as hardware, housewares and gifts.
The development would likely need to be built outside Bridgewater’s central business district, he said. Traffic would be diverted to the new site, straining existing businesses on Va. 42 by costing them revenue and potentially causing them to go out of business.
With a new business district outside the “in-town” market, Main Street would be lost to “any serious retail or services in the future,” according to Armbruster. In-town development would be unattractive.
“My point is, if you move the business center near [Interstate] 81, you will damage Main Street beyond repair,” he said Tuesday.
‘Economic Equilibrium’
“There is an economic equilibrium in Bridgewater which requires respect and nurturing,” Armbruster said in his report to Town Council.
He said there are places around the country — particularly in the South — where downtowns were lost due to the creation of big-box and strip center retailers.
Such a store would likely produce a loss of tax revenue and diminish property values in existing areas downtown, he said.
“This result would create less cashflow within the Bridgewater community [w]hich would seriously impact the economic health of the entire community,” Armbruster wrote. “The measurement of this result would likely not be an attribute of the feasibility study.”
Armbruster said independent businesses, like his own, add millions of dollars to the local economy and community through the purchase and retail of local goods, products and services. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridgewater Foods had a stronger in-stock condition than chain stores, he said.
The Survey
The grocery store feasibility survey asks for the demographics of its respondents, and how often they buy groceries. Respondents are to identify “key elements” of a grocery store, including selection, product quality and pricing.
The survey also asks where they get their food currently, and their preferred travel time to a grocery store. It asks respondents what chains they believe may do well in Bridgewater, and what factors they consider when purchasing a product.
Hafezi Capital’s feasibility report will include an analysis of operating expenses and revenue, the time frame to break even, tax revenue increases and an impact on the job market in the town.
Hafezi Capital will also recommend a facility size, location, site and type, as well as possible facilities that would fit Bridgewater’s needs, according to town documents.
The firm and Bridgewater staff are to meet monthly via Zoom to provide updates.
The completed report will be provided to town officials in the coming months.
