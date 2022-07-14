Bridgewater officials have tapped a Northern Virginia consulting firm to study the feasibility of a grocery store in the town.
At its meeting Tuesday, Town Council accepted a proposal from Hafezi Capital, of McLean, to conduct the study, according to town staff.
The decision allows staff to move forward with an existing agreement to start the study.
In September, Bridgewater was awarded $20,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program. The study, which will identify options for grocery stores and determine whether opening one in Bridgewater is possible, is fully funded by the USDA grant.
According to town documents, Hafezi Capital will complete a market and industry analysis, and investigate the demand for a grocery store in Bridgewater.
An economic feasibility report will include an analysis of operating expenses and revenue, the time frame to break even, and tax revenue increases and an impact on the job market in the town.
Hafezi Capital will also recommend a facility size, location, site and type, as well as possible facilities that would fit Bridgewater's needs, according to town documents.
Hafezi Capital and Bridgewater staff will meet monthly via Zoom to provide project updates.
Town Manager Jay Litten said in his staff report to council that Hafezi Capital was one of six applicants for the study.
"[Hafezi Capital's] experience is extensive, and they offered some impressive references as well," Litten wrote.
The completed report will be provided to town officials 120 business days after it is signed.
The proposal was approved in a 6-0 vote, with council member Dillina Stickley absent, according to town staff.
