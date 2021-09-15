Nearly one month ago, Bridgewater announced it would open the application pool for a position that didn’t exist until August — town engineer. On Friday, the hire was made.
Town Manager Jay Litten said in a staff report to Town Council that Kent O’Donohue, a civil engineering project manager and design technology manager with Balzer and Associates, was hired to serve as Bridgewater’s first town engineer and will assume the position on Oct. 11. His salary will be $81,500.
In Litten’s staff reports for Tuesday’s Town Council meeting agenda, Litten said O’Donohue is the “personification of our employment ad,” and fit the description the town was looking for.
O’Donohue, of Dayton, holds a degree in landscape architecture from Virginia Tech and a master of business administration from James Madison University. As a licensed landscape architect, O’Donohue is able to meet the core elements of the position, which include building the town’s geographic information system and managing utility designs, Litten said.
Litten said the position was created to decrease payments to outside engineering firms by bringing more expertise in house.
One of O’Donohue’s qualities that got him hired was his ability to serve as an “all-around engineering sage (see Gilligan’s Island — Professor),” as described in the position’s description.
Litten said that criteria was included because the town wanted an engineer who was ready to build a radio from coconuts, if necessary. In the staff report, Litten said he asked O’Donohue recently what kind of computer the town should purchase for him. His response was met in Roy Hinkley fashion.
“He said, ‘Well, I’d prefer to build my own, if you don’t mind,’” Litten said. “If he builds it out of coconuts, I’ll let you know.”
O’Donohue and Litten could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.