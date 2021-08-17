Bridgewater has locked in a new police chief, and he is a familiar face to town residents.

Town Manager Jay Litten announced Tuesday the hiring of Phillip Read, a lieutenant with the Harrisonburg Police Department and a Bridgewater resident. Read replaces outgoing Chief Joe Simmons, who is retiring at the end of September after 30 years of police work, including 23 with the town and 10 as its top cop.

“It’s a good day for Bridgewater,” Litten said.

Simmons helped Bridgewater become one of the safest small towns in Virginia — which made filling the position an important task.

Litten said the search for a new police chief was “very productive,” and roughly 35 applications were received.

“We were really happy with the level of interest in the position,” Litten said.

After narrowing potential candidates through a series of interviews, there seemed to be one applicant who continued to stand out among the rest — Read.

"I feel very honored to have this opportunity to serve this community," Read said.

For the Harrisonburg Police Department, Read is a patrol division commander and leads a unit of 63 officers while also commanding the city’s SWAT team, according to a press release. Before joining the police department, Read served in the Virginia Army National Guard in Afghanistan and Iraq. Litten said he was awarded the Bronze Star for exceptionally meritorious service.

Read enters the police chief position as a decorated award recipient. In 2011, he received the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Medal of Valor. In 2018 he received an Award of Excellence through HPD and in 2019 he was named the Harrisonburg Police Foundation’s Supervisor of the Year.

While his experience made him more than qualified for the role, Litten said what separated Read from other candidates was how he loves his community.

“There is something powerful about serving your town,” he said.

Read said he moved to Bridgewater five years ago and soon realized the town was an ideal place to raise his family, which was a main reason why he applied for the job.

"I wanted to be a part of the community," he said.

In a press release, Litten said Read will bring experience and knowledge to the position, but his passion for Bridgewater separated him from other candidates town staff interviewed.

Mayor Ted Flory said he was pleased with the hiring of Read, adding that Read will leave some impressive footprints of his own.

Read will assume the chief position on Oct. 1, but will work alongside Simmons beginning on Sept. 5 to prepare for the role.

“It’s really important to us not to drop anything in the transition,” Litten said. “We expect Read to make good use of the month or so working with Simmons to ensure there is no gap in protecting citizens.”

Read said he is looking forward to meeting and getting to know the Bridgewater community further as the town's chief of police.

"I'm there for them," he said.