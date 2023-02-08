BRIDGEWATER — There was a big block of cheese.
And there was also a group of Bridgewater residents inside the town's community center ready to give feedback on their town's government during the town's first Big Block of Cheese Day on Tuesday.
Big Block of Cheese Day stems from a legend where President Andrew Jackson kept a 1,400 block of cheese in the White House lobby as a way to invite citizens to share concerns with staff. The story featured a mention on the TV show, "The West Wing," and was incorporated in President Barack Obama's administration.
Bridgewater's 21-pound of Wisconsin cheese came from Turner Hams at Fulks Run Grocery. Big Block of Cheese Day coincided with the town's Charter Day.
"We're always looking for different things on Charter Day," said Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater's assistant town manager.
Those who attended were able to talk with town staff, administration and police, and could leave comments on a white board.
Bridgewater resident Rebekah Overman moved back to Bridgewater in 2002. She brought to town staff a message from her family: wanting a swimming pool in town.
She believed communicating with town staff and town council is pretty easy and accessible, and appreciated the notion of Big Block of Cheese Day.
"It is very nice to have a day set aside for just that," she said.
Deb Huffman's only lived in Bridgewater for a year, "but it's wonderful," she said.
"You feel that people here care about you as a resident," Huffman said.
She proposed an idea of more pickleball courts in Bridgewater.
"Pickleball's the fastest growing sport. It's in high demand in the area," she said.
Another idea proposed came from Florence Ferguson, a 19-year Bridgewater resident, for a "senior movie" at the Sipe Center during the afternoons.
"I think it would be great to have a thought-provoking movie ... maybe have a Bridgewater College professor lead a discussion after," she said.
Both left high praise for Big Block of Cheese Day.
"They were very welcoming of our ideas," Ferguson said.
