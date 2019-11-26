It’s time to cut the turkey and hit the ice as the town of Bridgewater plans to kick off the holiday season with the opening of the ice-skating rink at Generations Park on Thanksgiving Day.
Since its opening on Thanksgiving Day in 2015, the town has made it a tradition to start the holiday festivities with the opening of the ice rink, said Megan Byler, coordinator of parks and recreation for the town.
Starting in the early days of November, town staff begins bringing the ice rink to life by setting up the rails around the perimeter. Once the rails are set, the chillers are turned on and the ice is made.
“It takes approximately one week to make ice,” Byler said. “It is a slow process that involves spraying even layers of water on the rink.”
Despite the warmer fall season, Byler said staff did not have any problems making the ice.
“We allow ourselves plenty of time to setup the rink,” she said. “We make ice at night to take advantage of the drop in temperature.”
By mid-November, the finishing touches are made to ensure the rink is ready for action.
Byler said she is expecting the ice rink to have a busy day on Thanksgiving, adding that she finds the ice rink to be a “wonderful Thanksgiving activity for the family.”
From now until the end of the first week in March, people can pay $5 to skate per session, with the rental skates available for $4. Byler said there are approximately 150 pairs of rental skates available, but visitors with their own skates are welcome to bring them.
Those interested in learning how to ice skate can take lessons offered at the rink, with all ages welcomed.
The addition of the ice rink has brought the town thousands of dollars in revenue, according to Byler, who said each season the ice rink increases its revenue.
“Last season we had a 14,605 skate sessions,” Byler said. “We generated just over $100,000 in revenue.”
For its first season, the ice rink had a revenue of $56,556. Five seasons later and the ice rink has nearly doubled its revenue, receiving $102,221 during the 2018-19 season. Byler said the increase in rates since its first season contributed to he uptick in revenue.
Byler said having the ice rink available in Bridgewater not only increases revenue for the town, but also boosts tourism.
“We have over 10,000 out-of-town skaters each season,” Byler said. “When they come to Generations Park to ice skate, we hope they stick around to eat at one of our wonderful restaurants.”
The ice rink is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. The only days the ice rink will be closed are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
