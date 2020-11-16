Some traditions are too good to depart with, one being starting the holiday season with the opening of Bridgewater’s ice skating rink at Generations Park on Thanksgiving Day.
And while the ice rink has opened on Thanksgiving Day since 2015, the town has introduced some modifications to operations to ensure a safe holiday festivity.
As discussed during the most recent Town Council meeting and included in the town’s newsletter, ice skating will return for its sixth season, but with extra precautions.
Tess Croy, the town’s parks coordinator, said staff will be following all safety measures in place for COVID-19, and visitors should expect to see staff sanitizing frequently.
The town has also limited capacity to 27 skaters per session.
“Once we have all 27 tickets sold, we will not allow more on the ice,” she said.
Each session will last for one hour, and the rink will be sanitized between ice skating sessions.
Tickets are required -- a first for the town, Croy said. Ticket sales for the season opened on Nov. 2 and can be purchased in advance through ThunderTix on the town’s website, according to the newsletter.
Croy said prices remain the same with skate sessions costing $5 per person and skate rentals available for $4.
Residents with a B-Rec card will still be able to skate for free, but a session time will need to be reserved in person. It costs $5 to reserve a session time online.
Over the years, the ice rink has proven to be a reliable revenue source for the town as total revenue numbers from the 2019-20 season were just over $106,000, according to Megan Byler, the town’s public works director.
In its first season in 2015, revenue at the ice rink was $56,556.
Croy said there were some concerns with allowing the normal number of skaters for the season, and revenue will probably be down.
“But skaters will still be able to enjoy our rink all winter long,” she said.
The ice rink will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Private parties will also be available on Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 5 to Feb. 27. Parties will cost $175 and go from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Ice skating lessons begin the week of Nov. 28 and are available to skaters from age 3 to adults.
Assistant Town Manager Alex Wilmer said the town will also not host a formal event for its Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Generations Park. The tree lighting will still take place on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m., but no carolers or beverages will be featured.
