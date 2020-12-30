Virginia State Police Trooper S. Craig is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Monday in Rockingham County, according to a press release.
The crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. along Va. 738, south of Va. 743 in Dayton.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said in the press release that a 1999 Acura Integra was traveling south on Va. 738 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver of the Acura, Bryce W. Miller, 19, of Bridgewater, died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
Coffey said speed is being considered as a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.
— Staff Report
