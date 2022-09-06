BRIDGEWATER — All that practice paid off for Bridgewater’s Ethan Lassiter.
Between the rain drops on Monday morning, Lassiter, 15, went through the mini-golf course at Sandy Bottom Park in Bridgewater, patiently perfecting his putting skills.
A golfer at Turner Ashby High School, Lassiter’s focus was on the 18 greens and obstacles before him at Sandy Bottom.
“I had 10 warmups before, but I somehow managed to play my best in the one that counted,” he said.
With a low score of 40, Lassiter won the fourth annual leaderboard mini-golf tournament, securing a $250 grand prize and his name on the course’s list of champions.
The contest, and the Race to the Bottom 5K, kicked off the town’s annual Summer’s End Celebration, held on Labor Day. About 200 people participated in the race, according to Betsy Putney, the town’s deputy public works director.
An afternoon of carnival rides and food stands was on tap at Oakdale Park, and Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band, capped the day off with a performance at the Sipe Center. The traditional fireworks show was canceled due to rain.
“Despite the weather, it’s a really good turnout,” said Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater assistant town manager. “It’s an event people look forward to every year.”
Perfect Putt
The mini-golf tournament, according to Bridgewater parks coordinator Katie Newman, attracted some of the best mini-golfers in the area. Throughout the summer, golfers at the Sandy Bottom course could turn in their scorecard to park staff. Twenty people with the lowest scores throughout the summer were invited to the tournament Monday, but only eight were able to attend.
“It brings people together, and it’s a great community outreach,” Newman said. “It also gets the course on people’s radar.”
Golfers were staggered throughout the course and were generally quiet and focused with the exception of an occasional groan for a missed putt or a cheer for a hole in one, like Lassiter had on the course’s final hole.
Lassiter was paired with his friend, Solomon Cox, and their caddy, John Wickenheiser, both 15 years old and from Bridgewater.
Cox scored 42, tying with his father, Tim, for second place. Tim, 50, of Bridgewater, won the tournament last year. The Cox duo were awarded “Bridgewater swag,” which included coffee mugs and medallions.
“I also had my practice rounds,” Solomon Cox said.
Solomon said he played “really good” on the front nine holes, but faltered on hole No. 13, where golfers had to maneuver a bridge to get to the hole.
“It’s great playing with two great friends,” Lassiter said. “It made it a lot more enjoyable and less stressful.”
Bridgewater’s Sandy Bottom mini-golf course is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The course is located at 602 E. College St., Bridgewater.
According to online race results, Matthew Denlinger, 28, of Harrisonburg, won the Race to the Bottom 5K, completing the course in 15:31. Ryan Foster, 40, of Bridgewater, came in second at 16:08, and Stanley Peyton, 36, of Harrisonburg, was third at 17:02.
‘Day To Celebrate With The Community’
Under a pavilion at Oakdale Park, Bridgewater retirement community residents Fred and Nancy Swartz said events like Summer’s End are why the couple chose to live in Bridgewater, their home for the past 19 years.
“The townsfolk look out for each other, the town looks out for us,” Fred Swartz, 84, said. “It’s a very close-knit and neighborly community.”
Fred Swartz said Bridgewater “caters to all ages,” and events put on by the town, the retirement community and Bridgewater College keep them active.
“We appreciate what the town does,” Fred Swartz said. “It’s a great town to be in with all the parks and socials and so forth.”
Similar sentiments were shared by Bridgewater resident Michelle Giancola, who spent Monday afternoon at Oakdale Park with her 2-year-old son, Jonathan.
“It’s a day to celebrate with the community,” Giancola said. “Getting the little one out and moving around, it’s a good time, rain or shine.”
When asked if he wanted to go on rides, Jonathan enthusiastically shook his head yes, while shoving popcorn in his mouth.
“I love living in Bridgewater,” Giancola said. “It’s a small-knit community. ... I like to get out as much as we can.”
