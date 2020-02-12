BRIDGEWATER — Make way for golf carts, Bridgewater residents.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Town Council members approved an ordinance to lower the speed limit on all streets in the town to 25 mph, with the exception of Main Street and Dinkel Avenue, to allow the use of golf carts.
Previously, most town streets carried a speed limit of 30 mph. Under the Code of Virginia, golf carts or utility vehicles may be operated only on designated public highways where the posted sped limit is 25 mph or less.
To address the “legal vagueness,” Police Chief Joe Simmons had asked the town to make a decision relating to golf carts in Bridgewater.
During January’s Town Council meeting, Town Manager Jay Litten said that he and Simmons can alter individual speed limits, but they can not alter the default speed limit in the town code. Before lowering the speed limits, a traffic and engineering study needed to be conducted using traffic data collected by the new police speed trailer.
A traffic and engineering study was conducted prior to Tuesday’s meeting, but the data was not available. Litten said in a staff report that the data would be forwarded Monday, as finishing touches were still being made.
With council’s approval, the ordinance changes the town’s speed limit from 30 to 25 mph, with the exception of portions of Main Street and Dinkel Avenue, and gives staff the authority to allow golf carts on designated roads, Litten said.
On the northeast side of town, golf carts are allowed from the Bridgewater Car Wash to Oakdale Park and Cook’s Creek Arboretum. A portion of Price Drive is also included.
From the northwest, areas off Va. 738 and 737 and North River Road up to Millview Drive are included.
The southwest portion of town includes the only street drivers would be able to cross over North Main Street, as East College Street would allow golf carts. From Oakdale Park to Sandy Bottom Golf Course and Bridgewater Church of the Brethren are also included.
On the other side of East College Street, golf carts can be used from Wildwood Park to North River Road.
Signs will be located at reasonable intervals throughout the designated area to warn drivers of the possible presence of golf carts and warning golf cart operators they may not travel farther near exits from designated areas.
Council members also approved a resolution honoring former Bridgewater Pharmacy owner Patrick O’Shea, who closed his business last month.
O’Shea opened Bridgewater Pharmacy in 1998 and grew to serve nearly 8,000 customers from Dayton, Bridgewater and Churchville.
Town Council recognized O’Shea for operating the pharmacy and serving customers in the greater Bridgewater community.
The town continues to make efforts to find a new pharmacy to serve the area.
