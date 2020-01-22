BRIDGEWATER — Customer service and building a relationship with the community were just some of the things Patrick O’Shea strove for when he opened Bridgewater Pharmacy in March 1998.
The former owner of a pharmacy in Queens, N.Y., left the Big Apple for the quaint town of Bridgewater to provide personal service and answer questions for nearly 8,000 customers from Dayton, Bridgewater and even Churchville.
But after nearly 22 years of service and a cyanide accident, O’Shea closed its doors last week.
“It is a very difficult decision, but I don’t want to be in a bad situation because I don’t know where my health will be in a few years,” O’Shea said.
Before O’Shea planted his roots in the Valley, he would take vacations to Virginia with his family. They eventually landed in Fort Defiance while taking over the former Dickson’s Drug Store off North Main Street.
“It is a great little town,” O’Shea said about Bridgewater.
From day one of opening Bridgewater Pharmacy to the final hours before closing up shop, the pharmacy had been completely transformed, with O’Shea saying it was a “whole different pharmacy.”
“There are a lot more regulations and less freedom now,” he said. “We have to do compounding under a hood, and we don’t have the money for that or the space to do it. It prevents me from doing stuff like that.”
But one thing that didn’t change was the personal service that set apart a local, independent pharmacy from a chain pharmacy.
“It is about listening to people,” he said. “Some people are allergic to dyes or have gluten problems, so I have to find the drugs they can take. I track that down and call the manufacturers to meet that requirement for that person.”
O’Shea said he tried to listen to people and give them what they want instead of selling them what he had in stock.
With his efforts to meet the community's needs, the community has responded with its support and continued to do business at the pharmacy while O’Shea was not there due to a cyanide accident in 2012.
“They came here even when I wasn’t there,” he said. “I am closed, and they are still coming in.”
O’Shea said the one message he would like to give as the pharmacy closes is a “great big thank you.”
“I appreciate their understanding, and they know why I am closing my doors,” he said. “I want to thank my employees for being so supportive and thank the local physicians as well and everyone in the Bridgewater and Dayton area.”
