BRIDGEWATER — Photo speed enforcement warnings in Bridgewater have begun.
Bridgewater officials announced that equipment for its photographic speed enforcement has been installed in front of Turner Ashby High School and John Wayland Elementary School.
On Monday, the town began a 30-day period where drivers who are speeding in the zone will receive a warning. After the 30-day warning period, drivers who speed 11 mph or over the posted speed limit could receive a civil penalty of $100.
It's only active when the school zone lights are flashing, which is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., and 2:45 to 4 p.m.
Virginia code recently allows photo speed monitoring devices in school crossing zones. The Timberville Town Council chose to do so near Plains Elementary School in February.
Bridgewater adopted its photo speed enforcement in school zones ordinance in October.
Blue Line Solutions partnered with the town of Bridgewater to install the equipment.
Data collected from the system will be sent to the Bridgewater Police Department, and following the warning period, an officer will confirm speeds, tags and vehicles prior to mailing tickets.
Blue Line Solutions uses laser imaging technology, as opposed to radar, to identify vehicles and calculate their speeds.
Town officials have said that the objective of the photo speed zone enforcement is not to boost the town's revenue, but rather improve pedestrian safety on Va. 42, in front of the town's schools.
Town documents state that Blue Line Solutions conducted a speed study in the area on Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23 and 26, which identified more than 1,000 cars going at least 10 mph while the school zone lights were flashing.
About 50 drivers were speeding by more than 20 mph over the limit, according to the study.
The town is also undergoing new pedestrian crosswalk signals at Oakwood Drive, Mount Crawford Avenue, Dinkel Avenue and College Street in the coming weeks, and a new crosswalk and signals at Turner Ashby this summer.
