BRIDGEWATER — About a year after Carlyle Whitelow’s death, the Bridgewater community remembered the local legend the best way they knew how — by waving and smiling to passersby on Main Street.
“He brought a lot of sunshine and joy to this community,” said Whitney Smith, assistant dean of students at Bridgewater College and organizer of Tuesday morning’s event, where college students, faculty and townspeople met at the Bridgewater Dairy Queen parking lot for an hour, waving and smiling to travelers on their morning routine.
The gesture was an ode to Whitelow, who often stood in the parking lot and greeted the town each morning with a wide grin and a welcome wave.
A Bridgewater icon, Whitelow was a student, athlete, teacher and coach at Bridgewater College, and many in the community remembered him for being caring, kind and genuine. He was a 1959 graduate of the college.
Whitelow died Oct. 15, 2021. He was 89.
“We thought, ‘Let’s honor him in the best way we can,’” Smith, a 2001 graduate of Bridgewater College, said. “Let’s pack the parking lot and wave.”
Smith said Whitelow truly got to know people for who they were, and was a stranger to no one. Whitelow was also active in the community and was a member of the local Ruritan and Rotary clubs.
“He was a smile and hug wherever you were,” she said. “He knew people.”
Shay Kelley, a help desk supervisor at Bridgewater College, said honoring Whitelow’s memory was “such a rush” and “such a good feeling.” Kelley remembered having genuine conversations with Whitelow when she operated the switchboard at the college.
“He cared so much for people and was so kind,” she said. “Spreading Carlyle’s kindness, it makes my heart happy.”
The town of Bridgewater honored Whitelow with a plaque, placed on the sidewalk outside Dairy Queen. “[In] thanks of [Whitelow’s] lifetime of kindness and generosity, and with a grateful wave back after his thousands of cheerful morning greetings from this location,” it reads.
About 50 people — including town Mayor Ted Flory and Rockingham County Supervisor Bill Kyger — turned out to the Dairy Queen parking lot to honor Whitelow.
Chris Martel, a graduate student and captain of Bridgewater’s lacrosse team, said he had never met Whitelow but had heard about his legacy.
“He was a big influence on Bridgewater College,” said Martel, of Linthicum, Md.
Martel said there’s a strong sense of community in the town of Bridgewater and the college, one that’s become even stronger after Feb. 1, when campus police officer John Painter and campus security officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson were killed in a shooting on campus.
After the tragic event, the college rallied together to provide a stronger support system, he said.
The most rewarding thing on Tuesday, Martel said, was seeing the drivers and passengers smile and wave back to the group.
“It shows all the nice people in the world,” he said. “It’s great to see the smiling faces.”
The Bridgewater College lacrosse team was out in full force Tuesday to carry on Whitelow’s tradition, and other college teams and departments, including the swim team, have waved to motorists previously, Smith said.
Hopefully, Whitelow’s tradition can carry on, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.