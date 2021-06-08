The last time Bridgewater Town Council held a meeting at the Sipe Center was in March 2020, when the idea of conducting business virtually was a novel concept.
After 14 months of Zoom calls, Town Council will host its first in-person meeting today.
“We are very excited to be able to meet again in person,” said Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager.
The meeting will kick off with a public hearing for a rezoning and master plan amendment request from Bridgewater Retirement Community, which is seeking to expand its independent living accommodations.
According to a staff report, Bridgewater Retirement Community has outlined 10 properties to be added to the community. Town Planner Gwen Gottfried said Monday that the residential units are already constructed, with the majority rented out by BRC residents.
Cristia Cabb, director of marketing for Bridgewater Retirement Community, said there are no plans for construction.
Cabb said the reasoning behind the master plan amendment and rezoning request is to consolidate property that has been purchased by BRC over the years into one zoning district.
“Instead of having nine to 10 individual zoning rules for the campus, we are consolidating the zoning for all property we have,” she said.
Cabb said most of the properties included in the request are rental units that can be leased to anyone, not exclusively Bridgewater Retirement Community residents.
There are three properties currently rented by BRC residents, and two properties that will be rented out soon, Gottfried said.
One of the properties, located at 202 Dinkel Ave., will need to be rezoned from R-2 moderate density residential development to R-3 medium to high density residential development to be considered for the special-use permit and master plan amendment.
Gottfried said property at 412 N. Liberty St. will be demolished, filled in and seeded.
“There are no plans to change the use of the property at this time,” she said.
Bridgewater Retirement Community is also requesting to add a roughly 21-acre undeveloped parcel for the use of a natural area with a walking trail. The property is adjacent to Victoria Drive and Tiffany Drive.
Cabb said BRC has been working on developing a plan for a nature walk for a while and the hope is to connect the trail to Oakdale Park.
The public hearing on the rezoning and master plan amendment will take place at 7 p.m.
Following the hearing, council will consider taking action on the request, as well as appoint individuals to various town boards and commissions.
Today’s meeting will also include an update on renovations at Bridgewater Community Center and a new volleyball court at Sandy Bottom Park.
