Bridgewater officials may have found the right fit in the town’s search for a pharmacy.
According to documents obtained by the Daily News-Record, Rite Aid pharmacy submitted a letter of intent July 20 to purchase the property at 425 N. Main St. in Bridgewater.
The property — formerly home to longtime Bridgewater staple Sergio’s Pizza — has a purchase price of $283,510, according to the letter of intent. The deal will require Rite Aid to operate a pharmacy on the property.
According to Bridgewater town planner Gwen Gottfried, town officials purchased the plot for $735,000 using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The letter of intent is nonbinding. Bridgewater Town Council will hold a public hearing on the sale of the land at its Aug. 9 meeting.
If approved by Town Council, Bridgewater and Rite Aid officials will enter a contract conforming to the terms of the letter of intent. Rite Aid would have 60 days to examine the property and could terminate the deal, according to town documents.
According to town documents, Rite Aid had been in negotiations with a private landowner on North Main Street, but was unable to come up with a mutually acceptable price. Rite Aid officials then turned their attention to the 425 N. Main St. property that the town purchased in December.
Bridgewater’s Plight For A Pharmacy
On Jan. 14, 2020, Town Council adopted a resolution directing Town Manager Jay Litten to seek and recruit pharmacies after Bridgewater Pharmacy closed. At that time, Litten said the search for a new pharmacy was a “matter of dire need for our citizens.”
Bridgewater Pharmacy opened in 1998 and had 8,000 customers. Since the pharmacy closed, Bridgewater residents have had to drive into Harrisonburg for pharmaceutical needs, said Mayor Ted Flory, adding the Rite Aid proposal “is certainly progress in the right direction.”
“I’m very encouraged by what I’ve seen so far,” Flory said.
According to town documents, Bridgewater staff reached out to dozens of pharmacy companies and gained significant traction with the former Harrisonburg Community Health Center and Augusta Health Care.
HCHC expressed desire to build a clinic and pharmacy in Bridgewater, town officials said, but funding did not work out. Augusta Health considered a tentative plan to bring a profitable specialty to Bridgewater, along with a pharmacy.
According to Rite Aid’s letter of intent, the pharmacy would open within a year of the agreement being signed.
“This is progress,” Flory said. “I’m optimistic this will work out.”
Bridgewater Town Council meets Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Sipe Center.
