Submissions for the Bridgewater’s Best Idea competition closed on Sept. 30, and town staff are excited about future business potential.
Town Manager Jay Litten said 16 submissions were received from entrepreneurs seeking to expand an existing business or open a new one in town.
The winner of the Bridgewater’s Best Idea competition will receive $250,000, which came from the $6.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received earlier this year.
Litten said Thursday that receiving 16 submissions was encouraging on three levels.
“First, 16 businesses took the time needed to submit, and that shows the contest resonated well in the business community,” he said. “Secondly, the entrants put a lot of thought into the submissions and developed some solid business plans. Third, it was plain how much our existing businesses love this town and how much other folks want to be here.”
Litten said the idea behind Bridgewater’s Best Idea was best described using a corn metaphor.
“Obviously, we need to eat now, so it makes sense to spend some of our money on corn to eat,” he said. “It is equally obvious that we are called to provide for future generations, so we look at land on which we can plant future corn. But we also need seed. Seed doesn’t provide us anything immediately, but it allows us to make use of our assets so we can eat in the future.”
Litten said as much as the competition is about ideas, it’s also about the future.
“Does it make sense to spend 4% of our federal money on ideas which will grow in the future? The proof will be in the pudding, but I absolutely think so,” he said.
Of the 16 submissions, nine came from existing businesses seeking to expand, Litten said.
In the town’s monthly newsletter, “Bridgewater Current,” Litten described the business ideas as providing services needed by residents. Some of the submissions included an app developer, a bookstore and an interactive children’s museum, Litten said.
“We were glad to see that some applicants dreamed of things which would be nice to have, but we were just as pleased that others focused on things that residents really need right now,” he said.
Litten said in some cases, applicants focused their ideas on providing preschool and child care services.
Town staff is reviewing applications and will score the ideas on three criteria: readiness, feasibility and potential benefit to residents.
The potential benefit to residents will make up 40% of the criteria. Applicants had to explain how their idea will benefit residents through the provision of services, improvement of property or generation of economic benefits, according to the rules.
Town staff will select the top three finalists to move forward in the competition. On Nov. 18, finalists will give an in-person presentation to a panel of judges, which consists of three Town Council members and two Industrial Development Authority members.
The presentations will be open to the public and held at the Sipe Center.
Litten said those who attend the presentation will hear people “speak passionately about creating a better life for us and for our children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.