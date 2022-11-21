BRIDGEWATER— In the future, those who travel into Bridgewater on Va. 42 will see a new, updated welcome sign.
And those with a sharp eye will also note the sign’s nod to the town’s leaders.
Earlier this month, Town Manager Jay Litten told Town Council members that the town would be putting out a request for proposals for a new welcome sign north of the town on Va. 42, between Turner Ashby High School and John Wayland Elementary School.
The metal sign would be about 14 feet by 4 foot 7 inches, according to town documents, with some raised lettering and design features and LED lighting.
A draft of the sign reads: “Bridgewater, A Better Life,” with blue and green curved lines on the left side.
The sign also features a 1.2-inch black border with the names of every Bridgewater mayor inscribed in it.
According to town documents, the sign’s purpose is to inform people they have entered Bridgewater, the town strives to make life better, is a scenic community by a scenic river. Some thought was put into the design, “suggesting that we think about other issues, too,” the proposal says.
“There is a ‘sense of place’ here, meaning that Bridgewater cannot be seen as fungible with other communities,” it reads. “Moreover, this sign is not just designed to be seen by motorists, but it will also be seen by people walking past. We like the idea of including a design feature that cannot be fully appreciated from a car.”
The town will install the sign, which should be complete by June 1, according to town documents.
The sign is one of many projects town officials are undergoing at the town’s northern boundary. In October, council approved a plan for a photo enforcement system for speed limits in school zones.
Town officials have said the decision would improve pedestrian safety in the area.
Bridgewater’s budget for fiscal year 2023 also includes $90,000 to widen the existing crosswalk outside of Turner Ashby High School, and add a crossing area in the median of Va. 42.
