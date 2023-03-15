BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Town Council on Tuesday adopted a new methodology for water and sewer connection fees.
Town Manager Jay Litten said currently, the town charges a $2,998 fee for connecting to the water system, and a $7,772 fee to connect to the sewer system, but the fees exclude equipment and construction costs.
Litten said when a prospective landowner inquires about a connection fee, town staff quotes the fee but can only estimate equipment and construction costs. Typically, the costs for simple residential connection fees are low, but he said a recent single-family residential sewer connection had construction costs of nearly $20,000.
"So the new system simply charges a flat rate," Litten said. "Sometimes we may come out a little ahead based on historical performances, sometimes we may come out behind based on historical performances. We believe the new system overall will be revenue neutral, but we will be able to tell someone when they call with certainty what the connection fee will be, and I think that's pretty good citizen service."
For a typical 3/4'' water connection, the fee will be $4,200, and the corresponding sewer connection fee will be $8,820. The system then sets multipliers for larger lines.
The new rates were based off of historical averages of equipment costs in the town, Litten said.
Council adopted the changes unanimously. No one spoke during the public hearing.
"On balance, some people will pay a little more, and some people will pay less," Litten wrote in a staff report to council. "We expect the financial gains and losses to offset. The big plus is that when citizens call with what seems to be a simple question, we will be able to provide a simple answer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.