BRIDGEWATER — Unlike the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Bridgewater won't have to worry about setting a real estate tax rate, as that rate is $0 per the town's charter.
But Bridgewater Town Council did decide to keep the town's personal property tax rate at 75 cents for every $100 of assessed value at its meeting Tuesday.
Council also set a public hearing on the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The total proposed budget is $12.3 million, according to town documents, and Bridgewater's finance committee approved the draft in March.
Both the draft budget and a recorded presentation of highlights from the document by Town Manager Jay Litten are available on Bridgewater’s website. There are no tax increases in the proposed budget, but most fees will go up 4.04%.
In other business, council put forth a $1,000 contribution to the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, which requested funding for a watershed study. As explained by Megen Dalton, district manager for the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, the funding would require hiring an engineering consultant to take existing data and analyze the effects of potential flooding downstream from the Briery Branch and Hone Quarry dams.
At its March meeting, Dalton said the watershed study will help the district understand how future modification and upgrades to the dams may benefit stakeholders and constituents.
"While this data may be very useful for SVSWCD, all the study area falls well west of our Town’s border," Litten wrote in his staff report to Town Council. "Still, we appreciate the work of SVSWCD and staff recommends a contribution of $1,000 to put towards their study."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.