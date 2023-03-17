BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater officials unveiled a first look at the town’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year this week.
In a video posted on the town’s blog, Bridgewater Buzz, Town Manager Jay Litten presented some highlights of the town’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
The town will have no real estate tax again for the upcoming year— “and we hope that we never have to go back to it,” he said.
“When we shifted over to more transactional taxes, like the consumer utilities tax and the meals tax a few years ago, we did it for a couple of reasons,” Litten said. “One of the reasons was to allow non-residents to share some of your tax burden.”
The meals tax is going “great,” Litten said, and the draft budget estimates about $1.2 million in meals tax revenue for the 2024 fiscal year. Town staff estimates about $800,000 of that will be paid by people who don’t live in Bridgewater.
“That’s a good deal for everyone,” he said. “Patrons have a good time and get good food here in Bridgewater. Restaurants do well, and you don’t pay a real estate tax. So we want to make Bridgewater an even more fun place for you and for the people who visit.”
Phase two of the town’s Roscoe Burgess Riverwalk should be completed in fiscal year 2024, Litten said. While construction costs are hard to predict, he said, the draft budget allocates $261,000 for the project, with about $177,000 of that coming from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“Riverwalk has always been about both recreation and utility,” Litten said. “And phase two will focus on utility. The path will run from its current terminus at the edge of Ridgeview Park all the way up to Bank Street, to make it very convenient for people to access.”
The draft budget also projects an average base rate of 6.1% for town employees. When awards for merit are included, the average goes up to 7.1%, Litten said. The budget will also try to “take a bite out of employee’s healthcare costs,” he said.
The draft budget also sets up a pilot program to pay up to 33% of the cost of dependent coverage for lower-paid employees, and up to 25% of that cost for higher-paid employees, Litten said.
Litten said utility service fees will increase by 4.94%, “the official inflation rate for utilities,” Sewer service fees will increase by 6.05% planned by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority.
The draft budget also has a $320,000 project to repair water lines in the Fountainhead subdivision, Litten said.
“Actually the project is a carryover from fiscal ‘23, but we will definitely get to it this year,” Litten said. “As with Riverwalk, it’s really hard to predict the actual construction cost of the water line, but we’re going to take whatever is left from the $320,000 and apply it to the substandard drainage here in Stephen Circle.”
The draft budget for fiscal year 2024 totals $10,997,940, according to assistant town manager Alex Wilmer.
The budget hearing is scheduled for April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sipe Center. Litten said the budget book will be released about seven to 10 days before the hearing.
Bridgewater Town Council will consider adopting the budget in May.
