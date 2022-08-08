While the decision is up to Town Council, Bridgewater staff recommends approval of a special-use permit for a 139-unit town house development just south of Turner Ashby High School.
On Tuesday, Bridgewater Town Council will hold a public hearing for the proposed development, named The Glen at Cooks Creek. Plans call for 139 upscale town houses on 14 acres of land along Oakwood Drive, just east of Ashby Villas. The plan includes the extension of Turner Ashby Drive to Oakwood Drive.
The developer, Evergreene Homes, operates the Preston Lake development just outside Harrisonburg city limits. The company also has similar properties in Northern Virginia and Louisa County.
In a memo to Town Council, Town Manager Jay Litten wrote that town staff sees the proposal “as a slight benefit to the town.”
“From a financial standpoint, we do not expect the development to be a significant driver of revenues or costs,” Litten wrote. “We will receive [Virginia Department of Transportation] assistance to maintain the streets, of course, and the Homeowners Association will be charged with maintaining private areas.”
Evergreene officials wrote in the master plan that all property owners would join a homeowners association. Short-term rentals are prohibited.
Litten said in the report that the development could cause an increase in police expenditures, but that would be offset by the increase in personal property taxes. The proposal would trigger a surge in utility connection fees, but Litten said the town would ideally hold most the funding in reserve until utility upgrades are needed.
The proposal, Litten wrote, “should help traffic in the area.” The development’s design uses Turner Ashby Drive to shunt traffic going to or coming from the subdivision to the edge of town. The extension of Turner Ashby Drive “will provide significant benefits for all Town residents,” taking traffic off both Oakwood Drive and Main Street, Litten wrote.
Litten wrote town staff discounts the concern of school overcrowding, noting a similar development built outside town limits or in the town of Dayton would also see the same capacity issues in the schools.
‘Reasonable Expectations Of Neighbors’
Town staff has heard concerns from neighbors west and south of the property. While town staff has empathy for them, the proposed development will be “less intrusive” on their neighborhood than the type of development already permitted for the property, according to Litten.
The land was annexed into town limits in the 1980s and is zoned for medium- or high-density residential use. According to Bridgewater code, the zoning can support at least 150 dwelling units on the property by right.
Litten said if a developer abandoned the town house concept and built apartment buildings, it could build with greater density.
“We certainly understand that neighbors enjoy having a bucolic soybean field currently on the property, but we don’t believe they had a reasonable expectation that it would continue,” Litten wrote.
Litten also said in the report that the property owner, Scarlet Maple Farms, decided that it would prefer development as opposed to a soybean farm.
“When we, as a staff, consider all of these issues, we believe the special use permit should be granted. At the risk of oversimplification, we believe that Turner Ashby Drive will be a significant asset to the community, and we believe that while the neighbors’ complaints are understandable, they are somewhat misplaced, given the property’s current R-3 designation,” Litten wrote.
Conditions
Staff also proposed some conditions for the special-use permit.
Evergreene must install traffic calming measures at each of the five entrances at the parking lots shown on the master plan. A privacy fence must also be built along Oakwood Drive.
The homeowners association must maintain all common areas and streetlights not on public right of way.
The developer must build Turner Ashby Drive in accordance with VDOT and Bridgewater specifications. The road must be complete within 42 months of the date that the proposal is approved or when the 60th dwelling is sold, whichever is earlier.
Evergreene is responsible for building all other infrastructure, such as water, sewer, stormwater, streets and streetlighting in accordance with the law and policies of the town of Bridgewater.
The public hearing is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgewater’s Sipe Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.