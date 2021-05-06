Senior year of college is an important time in a student’s life. It’s a time to say goodbye and a time to look to the future of employment or further schooling.
A key aspect of finding jobs and opportunities lies in internships, which can get a foot in the door of a company, or at the very least, provide valuable experience when seeking employment.
But like most things, internships during COVID-19 have looked a lot different. They’ve been virtual, distanced, but no less important for the college experience.
Students at Bridgewater College have found unique ways to get that real life experience, but also to do it safely.
Senior Erin Fitzpatrick spent the summer of 2020 completing an internship and a research project at Bridgewater College. And she did it 680 miles away from campus, at her home in Wyoming, Mich., according to a press release.
According to the press release, because of the accessibility of Bridgewater College’s professors, Fitzpatrick has been able to pursue different areas of interest. The press release says her new experiences have included conducting research, completing an internship and serving as co-president of the campus chapter of Virginia21, a student leadership-development program that connects young people to elected officials, business leaders and citizen advocates.
“My professors have opened many doors for me and offered me many opportunities,” Fitzpatrick said in the press release.
One of those opportunities came in the form of a Research Experience @ Bridgewater award with Fitzpatrick working on a summer research project, “Elections in Latin America,” with Kevin Pallister, assistant professor of history and political science, according to the press release.
The press release says Fitzpatrick assisted Pallister with a student textbook he is writing on Latin American elections that will include general information on election laws, with specific case studies and examples to explain each aspect.
According to the press release, collecting data from social media posts from the two most popular candidates — Alberto Fernandez and Mauricio Macri — in Argentina’s recent presidential election, Fitzpatrick recorded the elements of personal touch, general appeal, use of slogans and specific policy proposals that were included in each post. This data shows how candidates used social media to appeal to voters, the press release says.
“Once the data collection is complete, we plan on co-authoring an article on campaigning in Argentina,” Pallister said in the press release.
“I am enjoying learning more about Argentinian politics and culture and am excited to see what the results of the data collection produces,” Fitzpatrick said in the press release.
Annabell Knapp, a history and political science and global studies double major, has spent this year involved in two remote internships.
In the fall, she completed a remote internship with the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism. START is an organization supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that focuses on the scientific study of the causes and consequences of terrorism in the U.S. and around the world.
Knapp’s work at START focused on a central Asian country — Kazakhstan — specifically, its history, socioeconomic issues and politics. She assisted with the creation of training simulations for the U.S. Department of State to use with Kazakhstani officials.
This spring, Knapp has moved on to an internship with On Earth Peace, where she is serving as the Palestine justice organizer. Her various activities include reading stories online to children, writing articles about women peacemakers and helping the organization prepare workshops focused on Martin Luther King Jr.’s philosophy and methodology of nonviolence.
These experiences have secured Knapp admittance to Loughborough University in London, where she will pursue a master’s degree in security, peacebuilding and diplomacy.
Before COVID-19, Kaitlyn Painter, a senior, was part of the Teacher Education Program at Bridgewater College, and spent many hours completing practical experiences in the classroom. But the pandemic forced Kaitlyn’s 2020 fall semester practicum and 2021 spring semester of student teaching to look entirely different from what she was accustomed.
Painter, who focuses on prekindergarten through sixth-grade education, completed a completely virtual practicum during the fall 2020 semester with the same group of students with whom she is doing her student teaching during the 2021 spring semester, according to a press release.
Through the use of applications such as Zoom and Seesaw, Kaitlyn meets with all 27 second-graders for two hours in the morning — teaching math, spelling, grammar and social studies or science. During the two-hour afternoon session, she meets with students in small groups and one on one for reading, the press release says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.