BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater officials are trying a public engagement process that was first made notable on the federal level.
Bridgewater will hold its first 'Big Block of Cheese Day' on Feb. 7, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Bridgewater Town Hall.
Town Manager Jay Litten told the town council on Tuesday that Big Block of Cheese Day stems from a legend where President Andrew Jackson kept a 1,400-pound block of cheese in the White House lobby to welcome citizens to voice their opinions and concerns to staff.
Bridgewater's block of cheese won't be as big and heavy as Jackson's, Litten said, but the day's objective is still to hear from town residents. Town department heads will be available most of the day to listen to the public. He said there would also be a large board where individuals can write down their concerns and ideas for those to see.
Town staff will also offer tours of the newly renovated Town Hall.
Feb. 7 is also the town's Charter Day. Council member Travis Bowman said a Charter Day ceremony would be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Sipe Center.
Feb. 1 Remembrance
In honor of Bridgewater College police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, who were killed in the line of duty at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1, 2022, the town will hold a sunset ceremony at the Oakdale Park Memorial Garden on Feb. 1 at 5:38 p.m.
At the ceremony, town staff will unveil a plaque honoring Painter and Jefferson.
Jefferson and Painter were known as the "dynamic duo" to those who knew them. Painter, 58, was a former police chief in Grottoes before becoming an officer at Bridgewater College. Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, was formerly an officer at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Their deaths rocked the area, with Mayor Ted Flory saying at the time, "a community of peace grieves."
The man charged in connection to the deaths will face a jury trial in Rockingham County Circuit Court in April 2024.
Setting the Record Straight
Also Tuesday, Litten clarified the grocery store feasibility study. During the meeting's public comment period, three individuals addressed concerns and what they said were flaws and inaccuracies in the report.
The town used federal grant funding to undergo a grocery store feasibility study while it was searching for a pharmacy in the town. In December, Babak Hafezi of McLean-based Hafezi Capital told council members that the goal was to add value to the area and not compete with current businesses and mentioned some viable small-format stores that could be good fits in the area.
Litten said there is "no action intended on the study."
"Nothing is afoot. We don't have full steam ahead. We have no steam whatsoever. We are steam-less here," he said. "We simply hope to learn."
He said the staff had not been charged with recruiting a new store and had no intention of doing so.
"It's just public information," he said.
