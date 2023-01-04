Bridgewater College and the Town of Bridgewater are inviting community members to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with a celebration at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the town's Oakdale Park.
The event, named "Celebrating the Dream, Continuing the Journey," will begin with remarks by Amere Langley, co-chair of Bridgewater College’s Black Student Alliance and Student Support Foundation President, David Bushman, Bridgewater College President and Jim Tongue, Bridgewater town council member.
Following the remarks, event attendees will march from the park to Bridgewater College's campus, according to a statement from the college. A shuttle will be available for those who would like to participate in the march but are unable to walk the entire route. Those interested in using the shuttle service should meet at the Kline Campus Center lot on BC's campus by 10:30 a.m.
At the end of the march, guests are invited to enjoy a reception and exhibition in the Kline Campus Center lobby, according to the statement.
Bridgewater College will also host an endowed lecture on Jan. 18, where American Protestant minister and social activist the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II will deliver the keynote address, "We are Called to be a Movement." The event will be a traditional lecture format beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall and a question-and-answer session will follow, according to the college. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m., and it will be livestreamed at bridgewater.edu/barber.
"Dr. King wrote, spoke, marched and stood up for what he believed in. At Bridgewater College, we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy to educate ourselves about his work. These celebrations are a reminder that we need to continue to do social justice work in real and tangible ways in order to achieve Dr. King's dream. Our events will provide space for these much-needed conversations," said Dr. Gauri Pitale, Associate Dean of Students for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Bridgewater College, in a statement.
The college will also show BlacKkKlansman at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the Boitnott Room located in Rebecca Hall. College faculty will also hold sessions in the following weeks, all at 7 p.m. in Room 217 in the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons. Livestreaming will be available at bridgewater.edu/mlk.
On Jan. 26, Bridgewater College professor Sam Hamilton will hold a session called "All Labor Has Dignity." On Feb. 2, associate provost Jamie Frueh will hold a session titled "Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela: Leaders for Non-Racial Democracy." Professor Vanessa Rouillon will hold a session on Feb. 9 named "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: On Civil Disobedience, America's Christian Heritage and the Art of Rhetoric."
All events are free and open to the public, according to the college.
"The Town of Bridgewater is pleased and honored to partner once again with Bridgewater College in observance of the annual holiday in memory and celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King was a great American who significantly altered the arc of history during his lifetime and who continues to impact our lives positively to this day," said Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory in a statement.
