While it may not be a typical Halloween night with trick-or-treaters going door to door for that extra piece of candy, it will still be a sweet occasion as Bridgewater plans to have its own festivities for the spooky season.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, council member Travis Bowman provided an update on the town’s plan to host a family-friendly and safe trick-or-treating event at Oakdale Park on Oct. 31.
“I am happy to be able to offer an alternative,” Bowman said.
To bring the spirit of Halloween to life, the town will transform Oakdale Park into a space where children of all ages can fill up their pumpkin-shaped buckets with sweet treats.
To provide social distancing, businesses and organizations will be spaced out around the soccer field to keep 6 feet apart and bring the feeling of visiting various houses on Halloween.
Bowman said 17 local businesses and organizations will be attending the event.
“I am super excited about this,” he said. “The town is offering a safe alternative for us.”
Tess Croy, the town’s parks and recreation coordinator, said Bridgewater usually holds a Halloween event at the Sandy Bottom mini golf course, but worried about how small the space is and the amount of people the event draws in, the town decided to move the location to Oakdale.
“We do recommend people keep their distance and wear a mask,” she said. “We want kids to come out and have fun, enjoy trick-or-treating as much as they can.”
The event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Pumpkin decorating will also be available at each shelter at the park.
Other towns in Rockingham County are also being creative with their Halloween events. Elkton is hosting a Halloween HooDoo Drive-Thru where children can get candy while staying in a car.
The drive-thru will take place on Oct. 30 at the Elkton Area Community Center parking lot. According to the event’s Facebook page, businesses participating in the event will be set up in the parking lot to pass out candy for those younger than 15.
Parents will be able to drive through a marked course in the parking lot to visit each vendor. Those attending the event will need to remain in their vehicles. The event will begin at 5:30 and last until 7:30 p.m.
The Briery Branch Community Center will also be hosting its second trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Children will be able to walk to various parked cars to get candy and treats.
