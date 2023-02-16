BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater's goal of making the intersection near Turner Ashby High School and John Wayland Elementary School more pedestrian-friendly continues.
Assistant town manager Alex Wilmer said the town accepted a bid from Partners Excavating of Harrisonburg, to build a crosswalk between Turner Ashby High School and John Wayland Elementary School, at the intersection of Va. 42 and Turner Ashby Drive.
The bid was for $110,817, Wilmer said. Officials expect work to begin in June.
The pedestrian improvements is another item that revamps the town's entrance headed into town from the north on Va. 42. In October, the Bridgewater Town Council authorized the installation of photo-enforcement speed signs in the school zone.
The photo speed enforcement will only operate when the school-zone signs are flashing, and will generate citations for vehicles traveling 10 mph over the speed limit, officials have said. Penalties would only be issued after the photo is reviewed and confirmed by a town police officer.
Town officials have said they plan to install sidewalks along an extended Turner Ashby Drive in a few years. The efforts of both the photo speed enforcement and sidewalk extension are intended to make the walk to school safer.
Additionally, the town chose Eddie Edwards Signs to create two welcome signs, located at the Turner Ashby crosswalk when complete, and on Dinkel Avenue. The cost is $40,000.
