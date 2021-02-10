It’s been more than a year since Bridgewater's only pharmacy closed, and town staff are still working to bring a new one to the area.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, staff gave an update on the pharmacy search and how a new option could meet the town’s needs while also bringing a grocery store to Bridgewater.
When Patrick O’Shea closed Bridgewater Pharmacy in January 2020, town staff began looking into bringing other pharmacies to the area, but interest was slim.
Town Manager Jay Litten said two pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, were not interested in opening a location in Bridgewater.
Another option would be to have a grocery story with a pharmacy located inside, which led town staff to consider conducting a grocery feasibility study.
The study will identify options for grocery stores and determine whether opening one is possible.
To pay for the study, Town Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to allow town staff to apply for a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Program.
According to the resolution, many grocers the town has contacted have requested a feasibility study to be completed before moving forward.
Councilman Bill Miracle asked if a pharmacy could be opened without being attached to a grocery store given the pharmacy was the main issue. Gwen Gottfried, town planner, said having a pharmacy in a grocery store is easier and opens up more options.
A grocery store will also benefit businesses, establishments and residents in and around Bridgewater, according to the resolution.
With council’s approval, town staff will take the next step in applying for grant funding to conduct the study.
In other business, council also approved a $200 fine for speeding in a neighborhood impacted by detours, the Sanston Sites subdivision.
The subdivision is the only neighborhood that has experienced an increase in traffic due to the Dry River Road detour, which was intended to end in January but was extended until April due to unexpected setbacks.
According to the ordinance, the fine will be in addition to other penalties by law and shall not be suspended unless a court orders 20 hours of community service.
Signs will be placed in the area warning drivers of the additional fine. Once the detour ends, the signs will be removed and the fine will no longer be in place.
