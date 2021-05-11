Bridgewater Town Council will take action on the proposed $10.1 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during its meeting today, which includes utility bill increases and raises for town employees.
If council approves the budget, it will take effect July 1.
A public hearing on the budget was held on April 27, but no comments were received. The only person who spoke was Town Manager Jay Litten, who gave a budget presentation to council members and staff.
The budget includes no tax increases, but residents could see a hike in utility bills, with rates projected to increase 3.61%.
Utility rate increases are based on the town’s longstanding policy of indexing fees with the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash. Water and sewer, stormwater, solid waste and recycling fees are slated to increase.
There will also be a 5% increase for water and sewer connections and an increase of $2.50 per month for distant out-of-town users of the water system. Litten said on April 27 that new customers should be required to buy into the town’s water system at a somewhat higher price.
Other items included in the proposed budget are $100,000 for a new dump truck and adding one position to the maintenance department.
Current town employees can expect to see a salary increase of at least 2% if the budget is approved. During the budget hearing, Litten said some employees can get up to a 3 to 4% salary increase.
Two projects expected to be completed in FY22 are the DORM project and the Dry River Road project.
Litten said in April that the proposed budget reflects the start and completion of construction on the DORM project, which will deliver a stoplight and southbound turning lane to Main Street. There is $870,200 set aside for the DORM project and $288,811 for the Dry River Road project — which will add a sidewalk, bike lanes and drainage improvements.
Shafer Crossing, a pedestrian crossing across Main Street at Generations Park, is also included in the proposed budget.
Town Council will conduct its meeting virtually beginning at 7 p.m. Access to the meeting can be found on the town’s website.
