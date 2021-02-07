Bridgewater Town Council will consider imposing a $200 fine to those speeding in a neighborhood impacted by detours after receiving several complaints of drivers violating traffic laws.
The discussion will take place during Tuesday’s council meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.
According to the meeting’s agenda released Friday, the town has received calls from residents in the Sanston Sites subdivision regarding drivers speeding in the area.
The subdivision is the only neighborhood that has experienced an increase in traffic due to the Dry River Road detour.
Town Manager Jay Litten said in a staff report that the traffic violations could be due to drivers being unfamiliar with the road or running late because of the detour.
Infrastructure improvements on Dry River Road, including installing sidewalks and bicycle lanes and drainage improvements, has been ongoing since October. The project has left Dry River Road between Homestead Lane and North Sandstone Lane closed, creating a detour in the neighborhood.
The detour was intended to end in January, but due to unexpected setbacks, the detour will remain in effect until April.
In the meantime, Town Council will consider addressing traffic concerns by adopting the $200 fine for speeding.
According to the proposed ordinance, the fine will be in addition to other penalties by law and shall not be suspended unless a court orders 20 hours of community service.
Signs will be placed in the area warning drivers of the additional fine.
“The thinking is that the extra signage will provide notice and the additional fine will provide deterrence,” Litten said in the staff report. “Once the detour is behind us, the signs will come down and the ordinance will have no further effect in Sanston.”
If approved, the ordinance will take effect immediately.
Town Council will also consider adopting a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of Rockingham Cooperative.
Since 1921, Rockingham Cooperative has offered farm supplies, feed, fertilizer and other supplies for the agricultural community for its intent to make a meaningful impact on the operations and member-owners who work with the cooperative, according to the resolution.
Its 100th anniversary will be celebrated on Feb. 23.
