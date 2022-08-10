BRIDGEWATER — A soybean field behind Turner Ashby High School will be the site of a 139-unit town house development.
At its meeting Tuesday, Bridgewater Town Council approved a special-use permit for The Glen at Cooks Creek, which would bring 139 upscale town houses to 14 acres of land along Oakwood Drive, just east of Ashby Villas. The plan includes the extension of Turner Ashby Drive to Oakwood Drive.
Mayor Ted Flory and council members Travis Bowman, Dillina Stickley, A. Fontaine Canada, Jim Tongue and Steve Schofield voted for its approval. Council member Bill Miracle was opposed, asking council to table the proposal to allow for more time to address concerns raised by the public and council members.
Miracle’s motion to table failed, because it was not seconded.
During the public hearing, 10 speakers said they were against the proposal or had questions about it. Speakers cited concerns with public safety, traffic, school capacity and the extension of Turner Ashby Drive. Evergreene Homes, the developer, must complete the extension to Oakwood Drive within 42 months.
Miracle asked if it would be prudent for the town to complete a traffic study, but Litten said it was not necessary. Litten said the development would bring about 645 cars per day, which Bridgewater’s town engineer said Turner Ashby Drive can handle.
Some council members also believed that possible school overcrowding was not in the council’s bailiwick. A similar development in the area would cause the same issues of school capacity, Litten said.
Some speakers told council they did not have enough time to review the proposal, and their concerns were only heard during the Tuesday council meeting.
Jonathan Burkholder, the landowner, was the only person who spoke in favor for the development. He said his family has been approached by other developers who proposed housing plans that were more dense. He said he was impressed by Evergreene’s professionalism and quality of work.
Burkholder asked council and other Bridgewater residents to support it
Evergreene operates the Preston Lake development just outside Harrisonburg city limits and has similar properties in Northern Virginia and Louisa County.
Bridgewater’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the project, along with town staff. Jay Litten, Bridgewater’s town manager, said extending Turner Ashby Drive will improve traffic flow in the area.
Litten said Bridgewater staff is skeptical when it comes to growth, “but we just can’t ignore the fact that the property has already been zoned for medium- to high-density residential.”
“The baseline zoning, R-3, would actually allow development that is dense, less attractive, more intrusive and closer to the neighbors than what is proposed here. And that’s without any kind of council approval,” Litten said.
In Bridgewater code, R-3 zoning refers to medium- or high-density residential development. Under that zoning, the property can have at least 150 dwelling units by right. {span}The property for The Glen at Cooks Creek was annexed into town limits in the 1980s.
All property owners in the development will need to join a homeowners association. Short-term rentals are prohibited.
Evergreene is responsible for building all other infrastructure, such as water, sewer, stormwater, streets and street lighting in accordance with the law and policies of the town of Bridgewater.
The special-use permit approved Tuesday comes with the condition that a tree buffer be planted along some of the development’s perimeter.
The ‘Rite’ Fit?
In other business, council unanimously approved a resolution for the sale of 425 N. Main St., which authorizes Litten to enter a contract with Rite Aid to purchase the property.
On July 20, Rite Aid pharmacy submitted a letter of intent to purchase the property, formerly home to Sergio’s Pizza.
The purchase price would be $283,510. The deal requires Rite Aid to operate a pharmacy on the property, but Rite Aid will have 60 days to examine the property and could back out of the deal.
The town purchased the property in 2020 after Bridgewater Pharmacy closed. Town officials purchased the plot for $735,000 using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Bridgewater has been without a pharmacy since 2020, and elected officials and residents have expressed interest in bringing another pharmacy back to town limits.
