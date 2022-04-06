Bridgewater residents now have an outlet to dispose of old, expired and unwanted medications.
After hearing requests from residents about ways to discard medications, Bridgewater town officials found Medsafe, a service that provides a drop box allowing people to dispose unwanted medications.
Town officials will ship the package to Medsafe for proper destruction.
Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager, said the only cost for the town is the purchase of the Medsafe box, which was $2,412.
The Medsafe drop box was installed last week on the first floor near the back entrance of the Bridgewater Community Center, town officials said. It is accessible to residents Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Medsafe, people can dispose over-the-counter and prescribed medications in the drop box, along with liquid medication bottles. Illegal drugs, syringes or needles, medical devices, aerosol cans, chemicals, mercury-containing devices, radiopharmaceuticals and agents like chemotherapy and cytotoxic drugs are not allowed, according to Medsafe.
The city of Harrisonburg has a medication disposal box in the first floor of the city’s Public Safety Building, according to spokesperson Mike Parks.
The town of Bridgewater has been without a pharmacy since January 2020, when the town’s only pharmacy closed. Wilmer said town officials and business leaders met with Augusta Health to discuss a pharmacy, and possibly related medical facilities, last week.
