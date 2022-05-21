BRIDGEWATER — It’s a nice spot. Serene. On this day, sunny.
A place where the water rolling over the falls slowly becomes background white noise, occasionally broken by the soft squeal of a child playing, the bark of a dog or the quack of one of the many ducks that waddle across the grass.
Bridgewater’s Wildwood Park is a special place for Scott Flora. The end point for canoe trips that started just off his parents’ — Jan and John Flora —property 5 miles up the North River. Here, he says, is where he’d get out of the water, throw the canoe in his truck and head back home. These days, living just up the road, he comes down here with his wife and their son, 2-year-old Nate.
On this day, sitting on a bench along the river, Scott Flora is at the park to tell his story. And it’s a simple one.
“I need a kidney again,” the 33-year-old Turner Ashby grad says, eyes hidden behind sunglasses, a beat-up ball cap sitting atop his head.
The Transplants
Diagnosed in utero with congenital cystic dysplasia, one of Flora’s kidneys never fully formed and was cut from his body two weeks after birth. Since then, his road to a normal life has been bumpy, with stretches of smooth pavement broken by devastating potholes that have shaken his semblance of normalcy.
At first, he was able to live with his lone remaining kidney. Then he turned 14 and, just as doctors predicted years earlier could happen in his teens, he entered renal failure and needed a transplant.
His mother, Jan Flora, sitting across the bench from Scott, was the first person to offer one up in 2004. The mother and son went into surgery at the same time and recovered together under the same roof of the family home.
It was a major surgery for both, done laparoscopically for Jan, who says she bears no big scars from it.
After four years, his body rejected his mother’s kidney and a second donor, Jan Flora’s Madison College suitemate, Linda Hunicutt, came forward.
“That kidney I did great with,” Scott Flora says.
Meeting in 1971, the New Jersey Yankee (Hunicutt) and the Virginia southern gal (Jan Flora) became fast, and lifelong, friends.
Jan Flora calls that second transplant a “miracle story” unto itself.
“I guess the miracle part of it is, I’m terrified of needles and not real fond of doctors,” Hunicutt says. “White-coat syndrome. I get extremely anxious going to the doctor.”
Hunicutt, who now lives in Durham, N.C., pushed through all that, she says. For her friend, for her friend’s son, to help save a life.
“Life can continue for someone else and you can still have a normal life yourself [as a donor],” Hunicutt says.
On the day of the transplant, she saw Scott Flora in the hospital, stunned by the lack of color in his face, his gray cheeks striking for a boy who should have been full of life. Later, recovering post-op at the hospital, she was equally stunned to see him — this time his face full of color, rosy cheeks and talking about all the food he was finally able to eat again.
That transplant started nearly a dozen years of normal life for Scott.
“Those 12 years I gave Scott, they were such incredible years of his life,” Hunicutt says. “He became an adult, he was able to figure out a future of what he wanted to do; he fell in love, he got married.”
His home, up the hill from Wildwood Park, is filled with things Scott Flora can do. In his small living room sits a table, cut from found wood, which he made. A basement he’s in the process of finishing himself and another bathroom he shows off with a smile. A basin sink, wood frame around the mirror and a wooden door that slides to the left, opening a cabinet under the sink, all installed with his own two hands.
“This will be a great place for Nate,” he says. “A play room.”
The ultimate boy cave in the future.
It’s that urge to build, to use his hands, that started at an early age.
“He was a Lego child,” Jan Flora says.
Scott Flora never saw himself as a desk jockey, still thinks he can’t fit that mold today. In his carport, he’s building planter boxes, his backyard shed is floor-to-ceiling tools along with more handiwork he sells — another piece of found wood that will soon be a floating bar, shadow boxes for flags, the list goes on.
That work, however, isn’t just a hobby these days. It’s a necessity. Scott says after years of kidney troubles, he’s supposed to have “no immune system” and, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he had to leave his job, quarantine and stay safe. A month into that, he and his wife welcomed Nate into the world. Then, on July 20, 2020 — his birthday — after getting routine bloodwork, the doctor called.
“Said ‘Hey, you need to go to the hospital right now, your bloodwork is off,’” Scott says.
He was back in renal failure.
“I had a crazy two weeks in the hospital where they tried everything they could to save what little bit they could,” he says. “It helped, I guess.”
On Feb. 1, 2021, they removed the kidney that gave him nearly a dozen years of normalcy.
Scott Flora, now without kidneys, started dialysis that day.
The Hope
Three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – every week, Scott Flora is hooked up to a dialysis machine in Staunton, gets as comfortable as he can in a recliner and lets the tubes and inner workings they’re hooked up to do the work that kidneys would be doing for four hours.
It can be grueling, leaving him wiped out and with headaches once it’s all done. He pulls up his sleeve and looks at his forearm, the skin bubbled over a fistula.
“It’s where they tied off one of the main arteries,” Scott Flora says.
Having undergone two previous transplants, doctors told Flora to expect being on dialysis for the long haul. With each of his previous transplants, the body builds up antibodies to fight off the transplanted organ, recognized as a foreign object.
“I’ve created a lot of antibodies,” he says. “If you needed a transplant, you would match with like 80% of the population. I’m at about 20%.”
Anita Sites, a nurse practitioner and lead living donor transplant coordinator at the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center at University of Virginia, where Flora received both his kidneys, says that indeed makes it more challenging.
Which is where the paired exchange program comes in.
According to Sites, that program allows living donors to sign up to help people like Flora, and if they’re not a match with him, those donors can be paired with a recipient they do match, opening the doors a little wider for Flora to get the life-altering kidney he needs.
“It’s, basically, swapping living donor for living donor,” Sites says.
Flora smiles.
“I tell people instead of just helping one person, you could be helping 10 people,” he says. “So that’s a cool program, because it would be hard for me to find someone I know who matches me perfectly.”
“You never know,” Jan Flora says.
U.Va. did its first paired donor program transplant in December 2013 and, since then, it has become more commonplace and the chain of pairings has grown larger. U.Va. was part of a 35-person chain, Sites says.
“All these other people are also being helped along the way,” Sites says. “People we’ll never know, we’ll never meet. That impact is pretty profound.”
And it’s those living donors that transplant recipients are encouraged to find.
“They work faster, work longer and just have better outcomes,” Sites said.
The transplant is done in a matter of hours. With deceased donors, the kidney must be placed inside the recipient’s body within 24 hours of the donor’s death, something that can lead to heartbreak.
Scott Flora has ridden that roller coaster, when a long-planned vacation to Smith Mountain Lake was interrupted with a phone call from U.Va. There was a match.
“We had just gotten there, they called us, we packed everything up,” he says. “They called us back and said ‘actually, it’s going to take more than 24 hours [for the kidney] to get here.’”
That was his first experience with that kind of disappointment.
“It was a lot of emotions,” he says.
The Reasons
It’s not just for Scott Flora, he says, sitting on the wooden bench at Wildwood Park.
It’s for others who need transplanted organs, it’s why he tells people who ask that they probably won’t match with him, but they should call the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center at 800-543-8814 and talk about the paired exchange program. It can help anyone and then, hopefully, by extension give him the kidney he needs.
It’s also for his wife Hannah, and his son, Nate.
He wants to keep coming to the park. He wants to get back to work. He wants to live a long, fulfilling life.
“I’ve met many people who have been on dialysis for 10-plus years, and I’m like, there’s no way my son is going to turn 10 and me still be on dialysis,” he says, his eyes still hidden by sunglasses. That beat-up cap still on his head.
“That’s just not fair to him.”
