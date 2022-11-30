Once again, Bridgewater is gliding into the winter.
“We’ve had a great start to the season,” Katie Newman, parks and recreation coordinator for the town of Bridgewater, said Tuesday afternoon as a Zamboni ice resurfacer ran in the background at Generations Park’s ice skating rink.
“It’s cold enough that we’ve got good, quality ice, but it’s not frigid that people don’t want to come out,” she said.
Coming off a record-breaking season last year in terms of revenue and attendance, the ice skating rink at Bridgewater’s Generations Park opened to the public on Thanksgiving Day.
The rink has grown in popularity, she said.
“It’s brought a really good energy,” Newman said. “It’s a family tradition for some ... skating on Thanksgiving Day.”
The rink is open every day except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Standard operating hours are 6 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
To the general public, tickets are $6 for a 90-minute session, and $4 for skate rentals. Skating is free for town residents, and sessions can be reserved in-person or over the phone.
Twenty tickets are available at the beginning of each session at the window and are first come first served, Newman said.
As people skate around the rink, they can also be on the lookout for Icy the Elf, a new game Bridgewater staff started this season.
“It’s an adaptation of the Elf on the Shelf,” Newman said.
The elf’s location is moved daily for skaters to find, Newman said. Those who are able to find him get a small treat, like a candy cane or a sticker.
“Kids are really enjoying finding him,” she said.
Generations Park also offers skating lessons, which people can register for by visiting the town website. People can also book private parties on Saturday and Sunday mornings by contacting town staff for $225.
“[Private parties] have seemed like they’ve always been popular,” Newman said.
Newman said she’s been impressed with the local talent at the rink and the opportunities the facility provides.
“It’s just such an asset to Bridgewater,” she said. “It brings people together in a way they can be active and enjoy the fresh air.”
Generations Park opened its ice skating rink in 2015. Lorelei Pfeffer, of Staunton, said the rink is the closest to her since the one in Charlottesville closed down a couple of years ago.
“I haven’t [been] ice skating since before COVID,” she said.
She brought her friend, Abby Jacobsen, to Bridgewater to skate Tuesday.
“I’m always down for a good time,” Jacobsen said.
