BRIDGEWATER — While still holding the line, Bridgewater Town Council on Tuesday approved amendments to its 2023 fiscal year budget.
The town adopted its fiscal 2023 budget in May. It totals $12.3 million.
Town Manager Jay Litten said the amendments are “threefold” — recognizing the expenses involved in the town’s Oakdale Park project, providing updated figures on a few revenue categories that exceeded expectations and taking into account situations that have occurred since the budget’s adoption.
“The bottom line stays exactly the same,” Litten said.
Significant revenue adjustments include a potential grant from the Department of Environment Quality for $243,700, which would pay for a portion of the Oakdale Pond stormwater project; and a $50,000 grant from Rockingham County to bolster tourism, which the town allotted for brown, informational highway signs along Interstate 81 for the Sipe Center.
Additional expenditures include $750,000 to build Oakdale Pond, which staff determined is the most cost-effective way to satisfy state requirements, and $32,960 to pave the Sandy Bottom parking lot — a project that “really needs to be done,” Litten said.
$75,000 would be transferred to a savings fund for the Wellness Quarter project, and the town will allot $33,000 for a project to create a meeting space area for small groups and a workspace, perhaps at the Bridgewater Community Center, designed for stay-at-home professionals.
Assistant town manager Alex Wilmer said the thought of a possible meeting space area could be rented to people that work at home. He said that other localities like Harrisonburg and Staunton have similar workspaces.
Reductions in expenditures include $24,000 to partially fund buying a police vehicle. That will instead wait until the 2024 fiscal year, Litten said. Another reduction of $50,000 was the town’s contribution for a potential museum on North Main Street, but its private partner declined to participate. There’s also a $195,974 reduction in equipment not being purchased due to supply-chain issues.
Litten said the amendments would add $1.049 million in additional spending, offset by $1.049 million in additional revenue and reduced spending.Mayor Ted Flory, and council members Bill Miracle, Travis Bowman, Fontaine Canada, Jim Tongue and Stephanie Curtis voted to approve the amendments. Steve Schofield was absent.
In other business, assistant town manager Megan Byler provided an update on the town’s Oakdale Pond project, where construction is underway. She said there was less rock underground than what town staff anticipated, so instead of multiple blasting dates over several weeks, blasting was able to be completed in one day last week.
She said construction seemed to be going well, thus far.
Byler also said the invitation to bid on the Gen-Oak connector project became available on Jan. 31. The project is a sidewalk that would connect Oakdale Park to Generations Park in Bridgewater.
