Bridgewater residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the town's park system and get some coffee in the weeks to come.
The program Strollers and Sneakers began Friday. The town has partnered with Bridgewater Coffee and Sugar and Bean to have two meeting locations between 9 and 10 a.m. on Fridays before participants take a stroll in the park.
The walks begin at 10 a.m. and are free. The schedule is:
- Friday, Oct. 7: Bridgewater Coffee and Cooks Creek Arboretum (211 Weeping Willow Lane) Meet at the parking lot.
- Friday, Oct. 14: Sugar and Bean and Wynant Park (115 E. College St.) Meet at the playground.
- Friday, Oct. 21: Bridgewater Coffee and Whitelow Park (4155 Dry River Road) Meet at the parking lot.
- Friday, Oct. 28: Sugar and Bean and Harrison Park (301 Grove St.) Meet at the Doug Will Tennis Center parking lot.
- Friday, Nov. 4: Bridgewater Coffee and Wildwood Park (606 W. Bank St.) Meet at the parking lot.
