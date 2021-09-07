BRIDGEWATER — Debbie Robinson has been a Bridgewater resident since 1993, but Monday was the first time she was able to partake in the town’s annual Summer’s End Celebration.
Sitting on a bench positioned directly in front of various carnival rides, Robinson watched her grandchildren ride the Ferris wheel and waved when they reached the top.
In years past, Robinson spent Labor Day weekend out of town, but on Monday, she was happy to be home for the holiday.
“It’s been really nice, and the kids are enjoying it,” she said.
For the hundreds of families that found their way to Oakdale Park on Monday, it was a celebration people had been waiting to enjoy for two years as the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the town able to host the event once again, the park was transformed into a smaller scale Rockingham County Fair filled with carnival rides, kettle corn and local organizations fundraising.
As Robinson soaked in her first Summer’s End Celebration experience, she said it was nice to see things back to a level of normalcy, adding that any event Bridgewater hosts is family friendly.
“I think anything Bridgewater does is for the family,” she said. “Any event Bridgewater has is usually centered around families.”
Robinson’s point of view was echoed by Mount Crawford resident Jonelle Frost, who said the event had something for everyone, including children with special needs.
“My son has Down syndrome, and he is on the rides,” she said. “Everyone is understanding of kids with disabilities and special needs.”
It’s for those reasons Frost continues to attend the Summer’s End Celebration, even after moving out of Bridgewater a few years ago.
Frost attended Monday’s event with her friend Hannah Zwanzig, of Bridgewater, who has been taking her two children to the celebration for the last three years.
Zwanzig said the Summer’s End Celebration is an opportunity to see friends from the community and outside of the area, adding that it was good to be back after the event was canceled last year.
“I’m happy Bridgewater could pull this off,” she said. “I’m thrilled it’s back.”
And Monday’s celebration provided another opportunity for local organizations and nonprofits to sell a quick meal and raise money.
The smell of pork barbecue sandwiches could be followed to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 38 booth, which was raising money to support the troop’s overall fund, member Will Simmons said.
Simmons, 16, of Bridgewater, said Monday’s turnout had been going well overall as of late afternoon. There was a steady stream of visitors walking up to the booth looking to get their hands on a sandwich as attendance picked up throughout the day.
“People keep coming back for the pork barbecue,” he said.
Behind the Boy Scouts booth, Girl Scout Troop 149 was selling hamburgers and beverages to raise funds for an upcoming trip to New York to visit the Girl Scout headquarters.
Joscelin Cooper, 13, of Bridgewater, said she enjoyed meeting new people at the event and spending time with her fellow troop members.
The day wrapped up with carnival rides and fireworks lighting up the night sky, and a final farewell to the summer season.
