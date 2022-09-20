Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series about the school resource officers in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools.
Less than a decade ago, Onajah Robinson was walking the halls of Broadway High School as a student. He was growing up in the community. Broadway High School’s current assistant principal, Jenny Knick, was Robinson’s English teacher.
Just a few months after graduating from BHS as a member of the class of 2015, Robinson joined the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. He spent two years working in the Rockingham County Jail before spending two years in the courts and transportation unit. He spent two years doing patrol.
This takes Robinson’s career with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to August 2021. It’s not a place or a position that Robinson thought he would return to.
He started the 2021-22 school year as Broadway High School’s new school resource officer. Suddenly, Robinson was back at the high school where he graduated from and walking the halls with former teachers, but now in a very different capacity.
“I was excited to come work for the school I graduated from and in the community where I grew up,” Robinson said.
Robinson is one of five school resource officers, along with the SRO supervisor, who serves in Rockingham County Public Schools.
Along with Broadway High School, which is the main school where his office is, Robinson serves J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, Plains Elementary School, John C. Myers Elementary School, Linville-Edom Elementary School and Fulks Run Elementary School. He gets to each school at least once during the week.
RCPS is awaiting word on whether it will receive a grant to fund SROs at the division’s four middle schools as well to lighten the load of the current SROs.
Robinson said it took a little adjusting when he returned to BHS — not with the job — but remembering that he wasn’t a student anymore but a collaborator with the teachers and administrators of Broadway High School.
“I see the school from a different point of view now,” he said.
BHS had just shy of 1,000 students during the 2021-22 school year. Robinson tries to get to know and form a connection with as many of them as he can.
“They have so many different stories and so much they are experiencing,” he said.
Along with walking the halls and talking to students before school, during class changes, lunch and after school, Robinson said his door is always open for students to come in and talk and connect.
Robinson said he enjoys the ability to form relationships with the students of Broadway High School. As a patrol officer, Robinson would answer calls and have little if no time to get to know the people he helped.
“I’m probably not going to see them again” once a call is finished, Robinson said. “This allows for more of a one on one. I feel like I make more of an connection.”
Creating a connection and making an impact on student lives while they are still in school is one of the many goals of the school resource officer. “We don’t want them to see a cop and think, ‘Oh, they’re out to get me,’” he said.
But Robinson also likes to show students that just because he wears a badge doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the same thoughts as them or find the same things funny.
“I get to be myself for these kids,” Robinson said. “I want to be there for them at sporting events, whatever they need.” Robinson added that goes for the teachers too.
Upon arriving at BHS last year, Robinson said that entire school community welcomed him. Students today are facing different challenges than when he was in high school, but students are still looking for the same things — connection and acceptance, Robinson said.
