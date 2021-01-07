Broadway is home to a new short-term rental after Town Council approved a special-use permit request during Tuesday’s meeting.
As council members chimed in through Zoom, they were greeted by the town’s Planning Commission for a joint hearing.
The item of discussion came from Sara and Steve Halteman, of Broadway, who sought a special-use permit for their residence off Broadmoor Lane.
“This is kind of the new thing that’s happening,” Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said.
During the public hearing, Sara Halteman told town officials that she has been a Broadway resident for 13 years and recently bought the Broadmoor Lane property.
Halteman said the property was purchased due to the interior setup, which caters toward a second living space.
“It’s set up with a separate kitchen,” she said.
Halteman said she is interested in making additional income by renting out the space, but her family will continue to live in the residence while the rental space is listed on Airbnb.
With unanimous approval from both the Planning Commission and Town Council, the Haltemans’ home became the third Airbnb located within town limits, according to O’Brien and Airbnb’s website.
The town began approving short-term rentals after passing regulations in 2018.
O’Brien said the regulations include a $25 registration fee and a 5% transient occupancy tax for short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs.
Broadway was one of the first localities in Rockingham County to adopt a short-term rental policy, followed by Elkton, Grottoes and Bridgewater.
Timberville discussed adopting a similar policy in March, but it was never approved. The town would have been the fifth to adopt a short-term rental policy since early 2018.
In neighboring localities, Augusta County requires a special-use permit for short-term rentals, but the property must be on a 5-acre parcel. In Page County, short-term rentals are allowed by right, but property owners must receive a business license, have a maximum occupancy determined by the county health department and pay transient occupancy tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.